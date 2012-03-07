K1X Officially Launches Their Spring/Summer 2012 Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.07.12 6 years ago

K1X, the basketball/hip-hop apparel beast, has just released their Spring/Summer 2012 collection. I can’t tell you how hyped I am. The collection is a full-blown tribute to the “Golden Era” of basketball and hip-hop, and has it all from dope varsity jackets to everything you need to hoop in. This video is made up of images shot in Lisbon (Portugal) by August Castell-Castell. Check it out after the jump or head to kickz.com to cop some fresh gear.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSK1XStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP