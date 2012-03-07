K1X Officially Launches Their Spring/Summer 2012 Collection

K1X, the basketball/hip-hop apparel beast, has just released their Spring/Summer 2012 collection. I can’t tell you how hyped I am. The collection is a full-blown tribute to the “Golden Era” of basketball and hip-hop, and has it all from dope varsity jackets to everything you need to hoop in. This video is made up of images shot in Lisbon (Portugal) by August Castell-Castell. Check it out after the jump or head to kickz.com to cop some fresh gear.

