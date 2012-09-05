K1X Presents The Muggsy Bogues Collection

If you take away Michael Jordan and the Bulls – who didn’t love MJ growing up? – then I’d say Charlotte was my favorite team, and Glen Rice was my favorite player. Their uniforms were sick, their court was even nicer (these things mattered to a young teen with a short attention span) and they had an interesting mix of characters. Rice was obviously a beast in the mid-to-late ’90s, but having the shortest player in NBA history was eye-catching as well. Muggsy Bogues played 14 years in the NBA, but found his greatest success with the Hornets.

Now courtesy of our friends at K1X, Bogues is getting his own clothing collection (anyone remember when they gave Charles Oakley his own line?). The following t-shirts in the Muggsy Bogues Collection look like must-haves in that perfect teal and purple colorway. The gear is now available at kickz.com, and you can check out some of the apparel below.

What do you think?

