You knew once K1X opened their NYC flagship store (359 Lafayette Street) that they’d be releasing some cool stuff, and the K1X x Charles Oakley collection is just that. Personifying the brand’s “play hard” philosophy and admiration for the “Golden Era” of basketball, Oakley’s gritty game and gutsy persona have always been an inspiration to a lot of people within the company, and they were thrilled when Oak announced he would be on board.

As you can see, the collection includes four tees, two shorts, one hooded windbreaker jacket, one zipper jacket and a crewneck sweater. Thematically, the line draws inspiration from Oak’s Car Wash in Queens.

Tomorrow for the official U.S. release, you can meet the former Knicks enforcer in person at the new K1X store, just don’t forget to wear a helmet. And for those of you who can’t come to the event, you can cop the entire collection HERE.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.