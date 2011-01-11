Kanye West x Jay-Z – “H.A.M.”

1.11.11. A special date, which came with a special treat as soon as the clock struck midnight. Without further ado, check out “H.A.M.” – the much anticipated first track from Watch The Throne, the forthcoming collaborative album by Kanye West and Jay-Z. And as if you needed another reason to be excited, it’s produced by Lex Luger (known for Rick Ross‘ “B.M.F.” and Waka Flocka Flame‘s “Hard In Da Paint”). Enjoy!

You can listen to it HERE.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.