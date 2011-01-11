Kanye West x Jay-Z – “H.A.M.”

1.11.11. A special date, which came with a special treat as soon as the clock struck midnight. Without further ado, check out “H.A.M.” – the much anticipated first track from Watch The Throne, the forthcoming collaborative album by Kanye West and Jay-Z. And as if you needed another reason to be excited, it’s produced by Lex Luger (known for Rick Ross‘ “B.M.F.” and Waka Flocka Flame‘s “Hard In Da Paint”). Enjoy!
You can listen to it HERE.
What do you think?
i about to Go H.A.M.
My new fav Track so far in 2011.
Jiga’s ma man 100. and I fux with ‘ye, but that shit was garbage. Real talk though,I sincerily hope that the full length album they got cooking don’t sound like this. the beat was off,the rhymes soso.Total letdown.
on a better note my lakers going H.A.M. Pun intended.
Two Giants.
Expected more.
Have to like them in facebook to listen? Fuck that lame shit…
OH LAWDY!!!!!! I cant wait thank you DIME yall aint half bad.
This isn’t hot.
[hulkshare.com]
yea, i expected more.
All sizzle, no steak. Pretty much what I expected.
People will love it because of “who” made the song(s), regardless of the music’s quality.
I hope I’m not the only one who’s sick of listening to these two rap about how awesome and cool they are.
That is a terrible track, remember when Jay-Z actually used to be good, i can barely tolerate dude on other people tracks. And this is coming from a dude who has all his cds from Reasonable Doubt – Blueprint III ( which was horrible outside 3 tracks)
Jay Z = Vince Carter. He did his best work from 96′-2004. After that everything has been downhill from there. You can still see the talent is there, but it’s fading rapidly.
Kanye’s lyrics were so $hitty that I actually had an allergic reaction during his verse. Jay-Z wasn’t as terrible but that’s like being the smartest person in a GED class.
There was a time where simply riding the beat could make it a good song. but with so many real lyracist out here like Mos, Kweli, Blackthought, Curren$y, Jay elec, J.Cole, Young Chris, Big K.R.I.T., Slaughterhouse, and Wale that all know how to ride a beat and bring it lyrically im not impressed by this weak ish anymore.
Beat was ill. Verses were soooo wack. Hopefully the remix will be better lyric wise
Laziest verses I have ever seen in my life.
Expected more if they are taking the throne.
i know im setting myself up for failure here but im still looking for the next black star (mos and talib). and this is far from it.