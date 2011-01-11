Kanye West x Jay-Z – “H.A.M.”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Jay Z #Kanye West
01.11.11 8 years ago 13 Comments

1.11.11. A special date, which came with a special treat as soon as the clock struck midnight. Without further ado, check out “H.A.M.” – the much anticipated first track from Watch The Throne, the forthcoming collaborative album by Kanye West and Jay-Z. And as if you needed another reason to be excited, it’s produced by Lex Luger (known for Rick Ross‘ “B.M.F.” and Waka Flocka Flame‘s “Hard In Da Paint”). Enjoy!

You can listen to it HERE.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Jay Z#Kanye West
TAGSJay ZKanye WestLEX LUGERStyle - Kicks and Gearwatch the throne

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP