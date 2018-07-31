Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Explained Why He’s Not A Fan Of The GOAT Debate

07.31.18 2 hours ago

Never has the debate about the Greatest of All Time been more amorphous than it is today, thanks to the way LeBron James played this postseason with a team around him that offered very little support. Regardless, there are many who will never been convinced that LeBron has or will ever close the gap on Michael Jordan.

Furthermore, there is a whole subset of fans who don’t believe the conversation should be narrowed down to those two names. One name in particular that often gets omitted from these discussions is Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose resume includes five championships and the distinction of being the all-time scoring leader in NBA history.

But that’s not something that he personally finds too distracting. Kareem has a healthy perspective on the topic, and he even went so far as to argue that, given how the game has evolved throughout its different eras, it’s difficult to compare players and their skill-sets and therefore even harder to determine who would be the best ever.

