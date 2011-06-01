Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Open Letter To Scottie Pippen

You may have noticed that the drama surrounding Scottie Pippen‘s comments concerning the NBA’s G.O.A.T. had begun to die down. Well, that was only because Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was late to the party. In the letter below posted on his website, he had some less than kind words for Mr. Pippen.
Dear Scottie,
I have nothing but respect for you my friend as an athlete and knowledgeable basketball mind. But you are way off in your assessment of who is the greatest player of all time and the greatest scorer of all time. Your comments are off because of your limited perspective. You obviously never saw Wilt Chamberlain play who undoubtedly was the greatest scorer this game has ever known. When did MJ ever average 50.4 points per game plus 25.7 rebounds? (Wilt in the 1962 season when blocked shot statistics were not kept). We will never accurately know how many shots Wilt blocked. Oh by the way in 1967 and 68, Wilt was a league leader in assists. Did MJ ever score 100 points in a game? How many times did MJ score more than 60 points in a game? MJ led the league in scoring in consecutive seasons for 10 years but he did this in an NBA that eventually expanded into 30 teams vs. when Wilt played and there were only 8 teams. Every team had the opportunity to amass a solid nucleus. Only the cream of the basketball world got to play then. So MJ has to be appraised in perspective. His incredible athletic ability, charisma and leadership on the court helped to make basketball popular around the world – no question about that. But in terms of greatness MJ has to take a backseat to The Stilt.
In terms of winning, Michael excelled as both an emotional and scoring leader but Bill Russell‘s Celtics won 8 consecutive NBA Championships. Bills rebounding average per game is over 22.5 lifetime, MJs best rebounding years was 8 per game (1989). But we will never know exactly how many shots Bill Russell blocked because again, they never kept that statistic while he played. However, if you ask anybody that played against Russell they will just roll their eyes and say he blocked all the shots he wanted to block in the crucial moments of a game.
Bill played on a total of 11 Championship teams and as you very well know, Scottie, the ring is the thing, and everything else is just statistics. So I would advise you to do a little homework before crowning Michael or LeBron with the title of best ever. As dominant as he is, LeBron has yet to win a championship. I must say that it looks like Miami has finally put the team together that will change that circumstance. Its my hope that today’s players get a better perspective on exactly what has been done in this league in the days of yore.
The change in style to the game is not any indication as to how many really talented players there are in the game. So the fact that skilled players come from all over the world does not change the quantity of outstanding talent. Simply put the number of players that could have stopped Wilt Chamberlain in his prime has not increased.
Affectionately,
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer
I LOVE that he signed it, “NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer.” Kareem is the man.
Translation:
Think before you speak, so stay in you f*ckin’ lane and know your role douchebag.
Kareem Abdul Jabaar, NBA All-time Leading Scorer
A well thought out letter. The argument I have consistently heard is that players today are much more athletic than their predecessors. This may be true, but Chamberlain may have also been the greatest athlete to play the game. It is my suspicion that if Wilt were in his prime coming into today’s league he would still be dominant
Kareem! Love the letter. It’s important we all keep some perspective when talking about how “great” some players are.
Kareem — You ain’t getting a statue anytime soon1 Stupid NEEGAH!
In no way do I defend Pip’s Lebron comments, but I think Kareem’s letter is as narrow sighted as he claims Scottie’s statement to be. Sure there were only 8 teams back then but there clearly the sport wasn’t as supported or developed. I honestly believe that if you put Shaq (in his prime) back in that era and he does the same as or at least comparable to Wilt. Michael and Scottie played in the games most physically ruthless era and straight dominated the League. The number of superstars that don’t have rings from that era is just a testament to MJ’s dominance. Kareem makes some points that make sense on a purely statistical basis. But with MJ it just ain’t that simple. MJ = GOAT.
I agree about 50%-75% with what Kareem is saying.
But its like the UFC, I will always say Gracie was the best ever, best I’ve ever seen, but Matt Hughes made it painfully obvious when they fought that a undercard fighter from today’s generation would destroy Gracie. Not even close. I’m trying to say that Anthony Rumble Johnson would destroy Gracie in his prime. Yet Rumble is nothing compared to Gracie’s legacy.
No doubt Wilt did incredible things in his day, but Duncan’s polished offensive repertoire is light years ahead of Wilt’s. If players like Shaq, Rodman, Garnett, Robinson, Olajuwan, etc were to be planted in Wilts era he would not be as dominant, I’m sorry if I’m the one breaking this news to ya, but today’s athelete is much better all around then the one in the 60’s and 70’s.
All I’m saying is that you can take Jordan in his prime and put him in any era and he’ll dominate, if not produce better numbers.
The speed of the game, the fine tuning and all the other factors combined, these olders guys’ games would have been modified to keep up with today’s athlete. Kareem would not be able to get off 10-15 sky hooks a game, Wilt wouldn’t be putting back his freethrows all the time, etc etc. Watch the tapes, they used to hang in the air before releasing jumpshots, compare those shots to the jumpers Ray Ray and Kobe release, HUGE difference.
Jordan is the GOAT.
GoEasy summed it all up.
Mike = GOAT
guys remeber you have to give the same training and diet and all the other shit todays athletes get to the oldschool players to level out the playing field. now since no one else came close to 50 and 25 i still think wilt is the goat i have kareem at 2 then jordan. there are some that i dont think would be great or even avg today like couse or mikan.
sounds like a grumpy old hater.
i’d like to see the average player height then vs now.
and skill-wise? no comparison.
Some players are just ahead of their time. They’re not even in the goat discussion, they just have a natural advantage, such as wilt and shaq.
wilt was basically a shaq that played ball. reached his potential, unlike shaq’s lazy ass.
I think Kareem is correct. What I believe he is saying is it’s hard to compare eras. What criteria are we judging MJ on?? Is it scoring? Kareem, Malone have more points. He is tied with Wilt for all-time best average. Is it titles? Russell has more titles. He is tied with Kareem with six.
LeBron is still playing and we are proclaiming he is the greatest. This is the society we live in with cable TV and the internet. We allow those things to tell us or at least raise the thought of who is the GOAT.
I truly believe each generation gives birth to the next great player. LOOK at the genesis of the small forward/2 guard – Elgin Baylor to Connie Hawkins to Dr J to MJ and Dominique to Kobe to LeBron. Each generation benefits from having seen the previous generation and takes it to a new level.
8 teams compared to 30 teams… spread over 82 games per season plus the playoffs… and MJ was still able to average those numbers and win those many rings… clearly MJ was a more complete, dominant, player.
MJ was a shooting guard that won games over all other positions. (i.e. Stockton, Drexler, Barkley, Ewing, Robinson, Olajuwon, etc.) Wilt was a center, towering above all other competition and averaged his numbers.
Wilt was a dominant player in his time, but as was Jordan. But if Wilt-in-his-prime came into the 80’s & 90’s, he wouldn’t be as effective as Jordan-in-his-prime in the 60’s.
“wilt was basically a shaq that played ball. reached his potential, unlike shaq’s lazy ass.”
me
so wilt can be the goat then cuz shaq is top 12 ever and you are sayin wilt was better.
abin
jordan wouldnt be jordan in the 60s he would be dribblin like cousy is he played back then and taking jump shots. you cant just move players like that. old players today would have more moves new players going back lose all that.
You have to agree mostly with what Kareem said. In my opinion, most people think of Mike as the greatest ever because of his drive, skill and finesse. A big man will never receive that title, sorry to say; the unwritten rule is eff’d up, but thats how they call it. I also think that Mike played in the greatest era ever. You caught Larry and those C’s, Magic, Kareem & Showtime, The Bad Boys all in their prime or at the end of, and you had the next wave that came in that were off-the-charts great. The greats had the skill and physical and mental toughness of the previous era, and the athleticism seen today. MJ was the best of the best era.
But you also can’t hinder Wilt for doing what he was supposed to do. He was head and shoulders above his comp, as he should’ve been. But what he is saying is that reputations have to be earned, not bethrown on someone before their trails.
Jabbar is a senile and pompous old man and hes crazy to think that the nba isn’t better now than its ever been, because no mtter what anyone says, there are a bucnh of players in the same mold as MJ in some ways, like VC, Kobe (especially), Dwade and in some ways LBJ. There weren’t really any players like mJ back in the day…and LBJ would have probably avereage 40-50 points a game back then , like no one can guard him now, and so they wouldn’t have an easier time back then either because he’d be a center’s size back then, with even more ahleticism than dr. j…idk lol ppl are haters man.
I like Kareem but it sounds like he’s hating just a tad bit on MJ. BTW, Nyeme maybe it was a typo but Magic was showtime not anyone else.
No matter how you see it. In this present time, what Scottie said was something stupid and inappropriate.
To Bruce – the guy with the statue comment!
First I don’t understand why this website allow comments like yours to remain on their websites. I certainly won’t be back after this!
You’re a stupid person who should turnoff your freakin computer and go take a dirt nap! A-hole – or learn something other that making racial comments online when someone can’t come over and kick the crap out of you.
Brave, very freakin brave, of you to talk crap on a remarks page…
Bet you wouldn’t say that to Kareem’s face!
You’re a “F-ing IDIOT”!
Grow freakin up or go back to the woods – pecker!
And I’ll give you a place and time to see if you want to meet-up too! IDIOT!
That’s why nobody can emulate the skyhook…
Kareem, quiet as kept, givin love to Wilt, but guess who else got 6 MVPs, 6 rings and is THE ALL-TIME SCORER IN LEAGUE HISTORY.
Young haters lovin flashy guards fall back!!!!lol
kareem is that nagger. i would agree the signature was the cherry on top. best part of the letter.
jus to play devil’s advocate, altho i must say, when scottie was describing mike as the best scorer, i would imagine he was referring to mj’s drive, his versatility and his clutchness.
wasnt there some turmoil over the fact that wilt played with shorter guys? didn’t the game get more physical in mj’s time?
lebron is just more physically gifted. his physical structure allows him to see the floor better, strengthen his way to the rim and rebound due to his freakish athleticism. kobe is a skinny dude and mj didn’t have a dominant bod like lebron. lebron kinda has dat advantage.
what mj was working with, body wise, i would have to give mj more credit than lebron, thus making mj thee better player. the best player.
I have to say, Kareem makes a great point about Wilt the Stilt. The stats dont lie about how dominant he was. Unfortunately I and most likely the majority of the readers on this site have never seen him play on a consistant basis (watching highlights and featured games dont count). So its insane for any of us to be an unbiased judge of who the GOAT truly is.
Kareem has had the opportunity to play against both, so he has a perspective that none of us have…albeit he played against a pre-in-his-prime Jordan.
I love how subtly he puts his name in the conversation as the GOAT with his signature. Classic!
Also, for all u guys who say the 90’s were the roughest years, dont forget that fighting was a regulat occurance back in the day. It was like hockey back then, where u would have hired goons on EACH team!
WHOA HOLD UP…I AGREE WITH MOST OF WHAT HE SAID BUT MICHAEL JORDAN IS THE ALL TIME LEADER IN POINTS PER GAME(REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS) AND HIS AVERAGE DECREASED WHEN HE RETURNED FROM RETIREMENT WITH THE WIZARDS..IF HE DIDNT RETIRE THE FIRST TIME IN 1993 HE COULD HAVE WON 8 CHAMPIONSHIPS IN A ROW..MJ IS THE GREATEST AND IN THOSE DAYS IN THE 60’S THERE WASNT AS MUCH COMPETITION AS THERE WAS IN THE 80S AND 90S REAL TALK..HERE IS THE TOP 10
1)MICHAEL JORDAN 2)WILT CHAMBERLAIN 3)OSCAR ROBERTSON 4)BILL RUSSELL 5)MAGIC JOHNSON 6)LARRY BIRD 7)KAREEM ABDUL 8)JERRY WEST 9)KOBE BRYANT 10)SHAQ THATS REAL BASKETBALL KNOWLEDGE PERIOD.
beiber newz: ricky rubio welcome to the nba !!!!!!!!!!!
He was just basing his selections on stats. He said greatest scorer and winner, not player.
So yeah he has a point. But if you take into consideration the balance between greatest scorer+greatest winner, then MJ>Wilt>Russell>Kareem and whoever else you wanna name.
I don’t know where to start! First off, Wilt was a top 3 all time athlete period! Besides being a hoop juggernaut, he was a phenomenal athlete in multi track disciplines too. With that said….8 teams???? EIGHT??? And he only has how many titles???? Besides Russell and Kareem, can anybody name 5-6 other superstars that directly matched up with Wilt? The 100 point game is a feat that will never be matched again, HOWEVER…..I noticed a few things about that too. There are 3 guys that had the potential of guarding him (most of us will never really know who did guard him because the game was not recorded). Two of those guys had long NBA careers, but never averaged more than 14 ppg. The 3rd culprit spent a year and a half in the NBA before he “moved on”. Just to put this in context a little, the 100 point game could be correlated to Kobe’s 81 point game vs Toronto. Both teams had terrible records (NYK 29-51 and Tor 27-55), but Kobe was guarded by long time vets Jalen Rose and Mo Peterson. Leading the league in assists, rebounds, points, and any other category Wilt felt like doing in a particular year will never be seen again. My objection is your dismissal of Michael Jordan’s accomplishments. Not only did he play in more games than Wilt (regular season and the playoffs), played less minutes (regular and the playoffs), scored more points, he had to grind out more games in the playoffs too. Not to mention if you minus the super Boston team that Russell anchored, Jordan played against more HOFrs at his position and/or that guarded him. That one is kind of a guess, but if their were only 8 teams in the league at one point in time, it is safe to say that there were not as many HOFs he had to go face to face with. “I may be wrong….but I doubt it!” – Charles Barkely. This is only part one, I have plenty more to dispute on this subject.
MJ>>>> all
@Mjlover23
“Just to put this in context a little, the 100 point game could be correlated to Kobe’s 81 point game vs Toronto. Both teams had terrible records (NYK 29-51 and Tor 27-55), but Kobe was guarded by long time vets Jalen Rose and Mo Peterson”
It’s nice of you to refer to Rose as a “long time vet”. At that stage he was more like a pylon. He wasn’t a good defender to begin with and eve worse in his later years. And if I remember correctly, Mo was injured. Joey Graham started guarding Kobe, and Jose Calderon even picked him up…. and it was all one-on-one until the final 3 minutes of the game when Sam Mitchell decided to double Kobe. On top of the fact that two shitty players guarded Kobe, that Toronto team was one of the statistically worst defensive teams over the last 2 decades to begin with. Raphael Araujo was manning the paint… nuff said.
mjlover
jays right besides i dont know how many 3s kobe hit but wilt didnt have the three point line to help.
you said jordan played vs more hofers at his position??? who exactly??? wilt played vs more hof centers than jordan sgs hell werent the best dumars and reggie??? stars not superstars like russell and kareem.
love the “if” he hadnt retired part pleaseeeee. he didnt win 8 so thats it. you might have not remember this but jordans teams struggled vs dominant big men thats why the bulls lost most games vs the rockets and spurs and guess what team made the finals in 94 and 95??
matthew
more competition in the 90s???? pleaseeeeeeee the 00s have at least 4 teams better than anything jordan played in the finals. ill give you the 80s and guess how many titles jordan won that decade.
Wilt Chamberlin and Bill Russell played when there wasnt many other 7 footers and there is even magazine articles ive read that say they would only average 20 ppg and 12 rpg in a 90s or modern era. So its definately Jordan please realize this.
Wilt chamberlain scored a 100 points because some players in the NBA during the old days is not that great. With due respect to Wilt, yes he is a good player, but the players during that time is far less spectacular than the players in the 80’s,90’s and 2k,
There is alot of talent in the NBA today, much much better that the players during the time of WILT CHAMBERLAIN,
If we we’re to name an overall Great player of all time in the Game of Basketball I would say Michael Jordan.
Ian
Jordan is a finished product, I dont see the game evolving so drastically as it did compared to his and Wilt’s era. Wilt was ahead of his time in his era, if he is given the same nutrition and training as 90s and 00s athletes there is no doubt he’d be faster than he was in his era and so forth and etc etc. But would he still be so superior to his competition as he was in his era?
Jordan retired in 98, at least to me he did, lets compare him with athletes 13 years later, MJ can still be compared to Wade and Kobe and JJ as well as SFs like Durant and Gay and Melo and etc. Jordan, as he was when he took that jumper after pushing Russell away, take that Jordan and put him in any era, and he’s doing the do as nasty as he ever did. Numbers would be same if not better. The position of many already is that with today’s “pussy-ass” rules he’d have put em better numbers.
I’m not saying Jordan dribbling like Cousy, Jordan dribbling like Jordan dribbled. There is no garanty that if everybody is given today’s training to level out the playing field that ALL these HOFers would be as dominant as they were in their era. I’m sure they’d be nice, and some still great, but what’s the difference em and busted prospects?
That’s like cloning Jordan and expecting it to come out shooting fadeaways, there is no certainty of anything. Jordan is the greatest of all time, at least to me anyway, I havent been convinced otherwise by anyone’s arguments yet. He’s a finished product, take what his game was and what he was doing physically and he’ll dominate in any era.
Plus he came back to beat on Kemp and Malone for 3 rings after Hakeem had his run, I don’t see how him having problems against big men teams means he didn’t whoop big men team’s asses. He beat Barkley, Malone and Kemp for championships, those are 3 viciously dominating PFs.
LMAO
Well said, Kareem. He brings up valid points, but in today’s society, everyone tries to make today’s things (athletes, games, movies, music, etc.) as “the best ever”. He is right; it’s hard to compare players from different eras by using just stats.
Here’s my question though: Why isn’t Kobe being mentioned as the best ever? If MJ is the best, I always hear that Kobe’s the next best thing to Jordan. So, LeBron has jumped ahead of Kobe on the “greatest ever” scale??
BTW, MJ is the best ever, point blank, period. And thanks…
Open letter to DIME:
How about an old-timer’s issue/cover between seasons. The cats with the DIME attitude but born a few decades too soon. We’ve lost way too many already. Capture some of that old school history class.
Affectionately,
ScoGo
NBA All-Time Scoring Looser (tied with billions of others)
For all of you “MJ is the GOAT” fans I have a challenge for you.
Name the 2 guards (shooting guards) he had to face in the prime of his career. Please don’t name magic,bird or thomas because mj was not beating them in their primes. He didnt start beating them until he got scottie. By then the 80’s greats were on the decline. I’ll give you a small piece of history upon my departure…. 1990-1991 season all nba 1st team: Pg:Magic Sg:Mj
2nd Team:Pg Kevin Johnson Sg: Clyde Drexler
3rd team: Pg: John Stockton Pg: Joe Dumars
91-92 1st Team: Sg:Mj Sg:Clyde drexler
2nd Team: Pg:Tim Hardaway Pg:John Stockton
3rd Team Pg:Mark Price Pg:Kevin Johnson
92-93 1st Team: Pg: Mark Price Sg: Mj
2nd Team: Pg:John Stockton Pg:Joe Dumars
3rd Team: Tim Hardaway Sg:Drazen Petrovic
93-94 retired
94-95 1st team:Pg:John Stockton Sg:Anfernee Hardaway
2nd Team: Pg:Gary Payton Sg:Mitch Richmond
3rd Team: Sg:Reggie Miller Sg:Clyde Drexler
95-96 1st Team: Sg:Anfernee Hardaway Sg:MJ
2nd Team: Pg:Gary Payton Pg:John Stockton
3rd Team: Sg: Mitch richmond Sg:Reggie Miller
96-96 1st Team Sg:MJ Pg:Tim Hardaway
2nd Team: Pg:Gary Payton Sg:Mitch Richmond
3rd Team: Pg:John Stockton Sg:Anfernee Hardaway
Seeing a pattern?? When MJ dazzeled us with his truly awesome Talents it was a big mans league. If you look up the power forwards & centers form the 90’s decade thats where all of the “GREATS” are. The guard position was watered down with sub par athletes. Not taking anything form MJ but his timing was perfect. He filled the void and Dominated it!
Kareem has an excellent point and has changed my perspective a bit. Here is what I think:
a. Most of us never take the time to watch old basketball film, so opinions are based on speculation.
b. The more I watch old film, the more appreciation I have for how high those guys jumped, and the skills they had! For instance, Pistol Pete. Oh yeah, the hand-checking and fouling was off the charts.
c. There is no way to know for sure, so pay homage to the greats.
d. Finally, let’s stop talking about how Lebron or Dirk is the best in the league right now just because they are playing in the finals. One of those guys will get their FIRST ring this year. FIRST!
That is all.
72 – 10
Man… F you Kareem. You just want to keep yourself and the rest of the old-heads relevant. I bet Wilt did lead the League in everything he was the biggest, strongest, most-athletic player the world had ever seen. Back then you see players like Jim Brown dominate the world in every single sport. Nobody could compare to them physically… Its simple. Long story short–the old days are over you, Wilt, Bill Russell and the rest of them grandpas would get fried today. Kareem like your old ass knees aint nothin in the world you could have ever done with somebody like Blake Griffin–let alone the skilled PFs today like Kevin Garnett. Be glad you’re old as hell. 100 points in one game by a player is an indication of a COMPLETE JOKE. Its just stupid. Its like a player getting 10 TDs. The only thing that is amazing about it the other team was so weak they were at the complete mercy (or lack thereof) of their opponent. Kobe’s 81 is 1000x more impressive, even Jordan’s 60 point games. They are guards shooting jumpers against great defense and comparably-sized defenders. Wilt was playing against stiff 6’4 white dudes (no offense). Of course he averaged 50 points. Give it a rest. Hell you stuck around in the League for 30 years I bet you are the all-time leading scorer. However we see you didn’t mention yourself in your letter to Scotty–so even you see that ‘most points’ isn’t equivalent to ‘best’ or ‘greatest’–so your signature at the end was irrelevant.
The game has changed man–RIP. You can only pay homage to the pioneers for so long.