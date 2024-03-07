The Minnesota Timberwolves have spent this year right at the top of the Western Conference, and after Wednesday night’s slate of games, the team holds a 43-19 record, good for first place in a tie with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they may have to navigate at least some of the next 20 games without one of their best players.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to action.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JlPe73PnN9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the news of Towns getting hurt, but made it sound like he may not need to miss too terribly much time.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2024

Towns had already been ruled out for the Timberwolves’ game on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers with left knee soreness. As for when he suffered the injury, that part is less clear — he was only on the floor for 21 minutes during the team’s last game, but 15 of those came in the second half.

After appearing in only 29 games due to injuries last year, Towns has been quite durable for the Timberwolves during the 2023-24 campaign, as he’s appeared in 60 of the team’s 62 games. He’s averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and three assists in 32.8 minutes a night en route to an All-Star berth.