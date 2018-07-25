Getty Image

Despite the fact that Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs parted ways last week, there was a chance that Leonard was going to be reunited with his now-former coach before he ever suited up for his new team. That’s because the Toronto Raptors forward was on the list of players who had the option to attend this week’s USA Basketball minicamp, led by United States head coach Gregg Popovich.

However, that reunion will have to be pushed down the road, as Chris Haynes of ESPN reports Leonard has decided to pass on attending the camp as he gets used to life as a Raptor.

Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard will not attend USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas this week, league sources tell ESPN. He will use time to prepare for transition to new team. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 25, 2018

Additionally, Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports reports that Leonard had planned on attending the camp, while Ramona Shelburne of ESPN brought word that the scuttlebutt around Leonard is that he’s ready to take the floor again.