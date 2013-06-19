Kawhi Leonard Smashes a Dunk on Mike Miller’s Face

Watch as Kawhi Leonard detonates a dunk right on Mike Miller‘s face from tonight’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
In typical Leonard fashion, he never even changed his facial expression after lighting up Miller. He’s a proud undergrad at the Tim Duncan School of Behaving Like an Android.
Here’s the dunk:
The GIF is sick:
