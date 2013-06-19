Kawhi Leonard Smashes a Dunk on Mike Miller’s Face

#NBA Finals #San Antonio Spurs #Dunks #Miami Heat #Video #GIFs
06.18.13 5 years ago

Watch as Kawhi Leonard detonates a dunk right on Mike Miller‘s face from tonight’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In typical Leonard fashion, he never even changed his facial expression after lighting up Miller. He’s a proud undergrad at the Tim Duncan School of Behaving Like an Android.

Here’s the dunk:

The GIF is sick:

TOPICS#NBA Finals#San Antonio Spurs#Dunks#Miami Heat#Video#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSgifsKAWHI LEONARDMIAMI HEATMIKE MILLERnba finalssan antonio spursvideo

