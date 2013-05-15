Kawhi Leonard’s Sick Statue Of Liberty Dunk On Harrison Barnes’ Face

Charles Barkley called it. Kawhi Leonard was going to have a big night, needed to have a big night for San Antonio to win. He delivered, going for 17 points and seven boards and this nasty Statue Of Liberty dunk on Harrison Barnes‘ face.

Who would you rather have: Leonard or Barnes?

