According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre was hit by a car while walking near his residence in the Center City neighborhood. He’s now at a hospital in Philadelphia and is considered to be in stable condition.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in Center City, Philadelphia tonight and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, a Sixers spokesman tells ESPN. Oubre Jr., is currently in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Mqxjew1Opy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

Wojnarowski says that the injuries are not expected to keep Oubre out for the remainder of the year, but early indications are that he’ll spend “significant time” sidelined.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Morey, are with Oubre Jr., at the hospital. He is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren’t considered to be season-ending. Local authorities are investigating the incident. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 12, 2023

It’s good to hear that Oubre is expected to be able to return this year, and here’s hoping that his injuries are not the sorts of things that he’ll struggle to get past. Oubre has been a revelation on the floor for the Sixers this year, as he’s established himself as a member of the team’s starting lineup in the aftermath of the James Harden trade and has fit like a glove alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

After spending the last two years as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, Oubre joined the Sixers this offseason on a 1-year veteran minimum contract. He’s started five of the eight games in which he’s appeared for the team, and is averaging 16.3 rebounds and 5.1 rebounds in 29 minutes per game. Oubre is putting up career-best marks in field goal percentage (50 percent) and three-point percentage (37.8 percent).