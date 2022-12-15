charles barkley
Kelsey Plum Joined The (Extremely) Long List Of People To Roast Charles Barkley For Never Winning A Ring

Making fun of Charles Barkley for never winning a championship ring during his NBA career is nothing new. Despite that, Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces certainly had one of the more effective trolls of Barkley that we’ve seen during a recent appearance on “The Steam Room” podcast, as Barkley asked if Plum would guarantee a repeat for the 2023 campaign and the reigning WNBA All-Star Game MVP got off a very good joke at his expense.

“You know, for someone that’s never won a championship, I’ll give you some advice: That’s really not what you do,” Plum said with a laugh.

Barkley and Ernie Johnson both thought this one was pretty funny, while Barkley went along with the bit and expressed that he couldn’t believe this happened in December, of all months.

“Oh my goodness, it’s the Christmas season!” Barkley said. “Everybody’s nice around Christmas, oh my goodness. The bad thing about it, we can’t even cut that out of the damn interview.”

Plum and the Aces won the first WNBA title in franchise history this past year. After finishing the regular season tied for the best record in the W, the Aces only lost twice during their run to the title and knocked off the Connecticut Sun in four games in the WNBA Finals.

