Kemba Walker Dribbles Through Defender’s Legs & Scores

#Video
08.22.13 5 years ago

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker came out for the Under Armour Elite 24 midnight run and put on a show, at one point going through a defender’s legs and hitting the Dirk-like one-footed fadeaway. Walker is considered one of the NBA’s 10 best point guards under 25, and if he improves next season the way he did in 2012-2013, it won’t be long before people start mentioning him as a potential All-Star.

TOPICS#Video
TAGSKemba WalkerPlaygroundUNDER ARMOURUnder Armour Elite 24video

