Kemba Walker Is Sick And Tired Of Watching The Playoffs On TV

03.27.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

With just eight games remaining in the regular season, the Charlotte Hornets are five-and-a-half games outside of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, at this point a virtually insurmountable deficit that will likely result in them missing the postseason for the second year in a row.

The last time the Hornets made the playoffs was in 2016, when they lost a gritty seven-game series to the Heat in the opening round. That marked just the second time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker had gotten a taste of the postseason during his seven-year career.

And the flashy and prideful New York City product, quite frankly, is sick and tired of it, as he said in a recent interview when asked about the prospect of once again being forced to watch the NBA’s second season from his living room.

