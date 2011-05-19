Kendrick Perkins Doesn’t Like Tyson Chandler

For a while, we thought it was an act. It became a game: what does he do away from the court? Who hangs out with him? Does he ever smile? Now it’s hard to tell. Does Kendrick Perkins like anyone? A lot of people think he’s lost something since coming over to OKC from Boston. He doesn’t look as tough, isn’t making as big of an impact. But he’s definitely still hating people.

Perkins told NBA.com after a recent Thunder practice that he isn’t a fan of Dallas’ Tyson Chandler. Surprise.

“Me and Tyson never got along. I’m serious,” Perkins said. “He don’t like me, I don’t like him and that’s pretty much how it’s been. Everybody always looks at me as kind of like a dirty player if you’re on the opposite team, but he’s just as dirty as anybody else.” Perkins appeared to be the instigator of the friction in Game 1, getting into Chandler’s chest in the first minute, resulting in a double-technical for the pair before either one of them had worked up a good lather. “He came at me and I think it was just a situation to keep the game under control they tech’d both of us up,” Chandler said. “But I’m not going to get into it with him. I’m not buying into all of the crap.”

This is almost kind of funny. Chandler says there is no history, that him and ‘Perk never had problems. ‘Perk is probably making stuff up, spewing off at the mouth. Chandler doesn’t want to get into it with Perkins, but you know inevitably they will. Both are emotional. Basically, the Thunder’s center is starting s#$% just to do it, pulling out the ol’ Bill Laimbeer card.

Chandler told NBA.com:

“Honestly, my motive is not to get into it with Kendrick Perkins,” Chandler continued. “My motive is to make my team better when I’m on the floor and give my team an opportunity to win. My team is not going to be better with me off the floor, so there’s no reason for me to get into it with him. The only benefit that’s going to have is me off the floor and giving them a better chance to win, so I’m not getting into it with him.”

Perkins is probably just doing this because at this point, this is what Perkins does. He’s an instigator. And he likes it.

Do you think Perkins and Chandler will get into an altercation in this series?

