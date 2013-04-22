Kendrick Perkins Leads the Break Like Magic Johnson, Tosses an Alley-Oop To Serge Ibaka

OK, so not really. No one is ever going to call Kendrick Perkins a smooth operator on offense (and we crack up every time we see him shoot ever since one of our friends pointed out that he shoots jumpers like Tom Cruise in the Oblivion trailer – 1:23).

But last night he was pretty impressive leading the break and tossing an oop to Serge Ibaka:

