Video: Kenneth Faried Throws Down Insane Dunk In Transition

In the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Thunder and Nuggets, Denver’s Ty Lawson stripped the ball away from a penetrating Thabo Sefolosha and used his lightening quickness to get out in transition. Lawson dished the ball to Kenneth Faried, who finished the fast break at the rim with a ferocious dunk.
Denver’s announcer is right: Kevin Durant didn’t want any part of the Manimal.
