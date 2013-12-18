Video: Kenneth Faried Throws Down Insane Dunk In Transition

#Oklahoma City Thunder
12.17.13 5 years ago

In the first quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Thunder and Nuggets, Denver’s Ty Lawson stripped the ball away from a penetrating Thabo Sefolosha and used his lightening quickness to get out in transition. Lawson dished the ball to Kenneth Faried, who finished the fast break at the rim with a ferocious dunk.

Denver’s announcer is right: Kevin Durant didn’t want any part of the Manimal.

What do you think?

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagKENNETH FARIEDOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERTy Lawson

