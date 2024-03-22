Despite winning the SEC Tournament, Auburn is out of the NCAA Tournament after one game. The Tigers took on Yale in the 4-13 game in the East Region and the Bulldogs were able to come out on top, 78-76. It was a shocking loss for a team with real national title aspirations, and it came in about as painful of a manner as possible — Auburn choked away a 10-point lead in the second half, missed three free throws in the final 10 seconds, and got multiple looks at a winner that just did not fall.

CHAOS – Auburn misses both FTs and Yale blocks 2 shots to win pic.twitter.com/0cyxnWWtlc — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 22, 2024

After the game, noted Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley was gracious in defeat, as he made it a point to say it was a disappointing loss while giving credit to Yale for their performance.

"Shoutout to Yale, the Bulldogs. I never thought a Bulldog would beat a Tiger, but they did. Congratulations to Yale." —Charles Barkley on @YaleMBasketball's victory over Auburn pic.twitter.com/jMVP69jPYQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2024

But of course, there was no universe where Barkley was going to get out of this one unscathed. And while Shaquille O’Neal isn’t there to make fun of him over the loss, Kenny Smith is. Smith and Barkley tend to go back-and-forth about their schools — Barkley really loves making fun of North Carolina when the opportunity arises — so Smith had a bit of fun at Barkley’s expense.

Kenny Smith had some fun "banner waving" at Charles Barkley after @YaleMBasketball upset Auburn 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fo0vE9biRK — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2024

Chuck tried to get him back by pretending to call Tom Izzo and begging that the Michigan State Spartans take down the Tar Heels on Saturday, but credit to Smith for getting one over on Barkley here.