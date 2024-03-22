kenny smith charles barkley
Kenny Smith Couldn’t Resist Trolling Charles Barkley After Yale Stunned Auburn

Despite winning the SEC Tournament, Auburn is out of the NCAA Tournament after one game. The Tigers took on Yale in the 4-13 game in the East Region and the Bulldogs were able to come out on top, 78-76. It was a shocking loss for a team with real national title aspirations, and it came in about as painful of a manner as possible — Auburn choked away a 10-point lead in the second half, missed three free throws in the final 10 seconds, and got multiple looks at a winner that just did not fall.

After the game, noted Auburn alumnus Charles Barkley was gracious in defeat, as he made it a point to say it was a disappointing loss while giving credit to Yale for their performance.

But of course, there was no universe where Barkley was going to get out of this one unscathed. And while Shaquille O’Neal isn’t there to make fun of him over the loss, Kenny Smith is. Smith and Barkley tend to go back-and-forth about their schools — Barkley really loves making fun of North Carolina when the opportunity arises — so Smith had a bit of fun at Barkley’s expense.

Chuck tried to get him back by pretending to call Tom Izzo and begging that the Michigan State Spartans take down the Tar Heels on Saturday, but credit to Smith for getting one over on Barkley here.

