Big Blue Nation Should Be Scared With What John Calipari Is Selling

Pardon the idiom, but John Wooden must be rolling over in his grave. Traditionally, college basketball has been about, well, tradition. It’s about banners. It’s about retired jerseys. It’s about legacy. But as we’ve seen ever since the NBA enacted it’s “one year removed” policy, college basketball has simply become a necessity for the one-percenters that need a place to play before entering the NBA Draft. And while college coaches have had to change their strategies while recruiting in this new climate, it was always believed that winning a national championship was still the goal. Apparently that’s no longer the case.
Big Blue Nation, a term predominantly used to describe the fan base of the men’s basketball team at the University of Kentucky, is one of the proudest and most knowledgeable groups in the country. Flat out, they want to win. And anything less than that is unacceptable. Normally that’s the goal of the head coach as well, but in this case, it appears John Calipari has another agenda.
Jon Rothstein: How often do you think about winning a national championship?
John Calipari: Not that much. Look, my whole thing is it’s about players. I make this statement: If we win a national title, I’ll be happy; but if none of my players get drafted off that team, I’d be really disappointed.
The greatest compliment paid to me was by Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). He comes up to me and says, “Cal, how many guys you think will leave early this year.” And I said, “Probably five, maybe six.” And he says, “You’re creating more millionaires than a Wall Street firm.” And I go, “Wow.”
And yeah we want to win, but I think if I focus on them more than the winning a national title, they will take care of that. And you know what, we’ll see if I’m right or I’m wrong â€“ give me some time here and we’ll see.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge fan of Coach Cal, but personally I find this very troubling for the state of college basketball. If the goal is no longer to win a national championship, but only to run a year-long NBA pre-draft camp, then what’s the point?
“If he doesn’t win a championsip in the next two years, Big Blue Nation will become very dissatisfied with his tactics,” wrote DimeMag.com reader kyballer312 on the site yesterday. “Kentucky fans love their players, and these ‘one-and-dones’ don’t allow for that to happen.”
Time will only tell if Calipari can both win and send kids to the pros, and it will be interesting to see if Big Blue Nation is okay with simply the latter.
What do you think? Should Calipari’s goal be to win a national championship or to send kids to the NBA?
considering the current one and done rule, he’s doin it better than almost everyone right now (elite eight, then final four last year), and the number 2 team in the nation this year…what’s to complain about. lot of these quotes in the media are to influence recruits, letting them know that he really cares about his players and wants them to make it to the nba, hence UK getting the top recruiting class 3 years in a row, and competing for a national title 3 years in a row. With the parity in college basketball, there’s not much more you can ask for. Call me a UK homer but i like my logic
His goal should be to make the school money. The easiest way to do that would be to tour the country with a traveling circus of basketball freaks trying to beat the life out of every other school. Winning championships takes too much time and effort.
He has built a program that is a magnet for talent. His team will luck up one day and win a championship and then go on to be an expansion team owned by Shaq.
IMO, Calipari’s priorities are backwards. Basically this guy is admitting he’s recruiting the best players and hoping they will leave school early. It’s not about the growth of a player. That’s messed up. as long as they go pro, it’s all good. So when a player asks him for his opinion on whether or not they should go pro, i have a feeling this dude is just telling them to go get that cheque.
It makes me wonder how much in kickbacks from agents he is receiving.
@Jay, not necessarily disagreeing with you, but what should he tell a kid to do if he’s pretty much guaranteed a first round choice? come back to college and make money for the university who doesn’t give a shit about the players and just wants to make money, or go pro and make that cheddar for yourself?
But this recruiting tactic attracts the top talent in the nation. IMO talent wins you championships so he’s killing two birds with one stone. Oh and generating a ton of money for the school. The quote in the article was just a recruiting tactic as well. Or course the coach wants to win a championship as well as recruit top talent.
WOW, this “article” sounds strangely familiar to the comments I posted about Coach Cal earlier today but now I can’t seem to find? Hmmm?
My Deepest Apologies…appreciate the recognition.
But, what a lot of you are mis-understanding is that KY fans want CHAMPIONSHIPS and PLAYERS they can remember and grow attached to…a LOT of UK fans aren’t pleased with these one and dones AND no ‘ship to speak of…Big Blue Nation is HARDCORE and very tradition driven…If Cal doesn’t win one in the next coiuple of years I can see him outta there…either by choice or forced out…low grad rating, no championships, no long-term lovable players and quite frankly, the “color-scheme” is not totally of the fan bases liking…theres not that lovable, gritty white kid UK fans can identify with…Hell, Tubby was forced out after a Championship…fans were calling in threats and shouting obscenties at hbis wife in the stands and his son on the court…one threatened to kill his dog and when Tubby erplied I don’t own a dog the fan said he would buy him one…until you’ve lived in this part of the country and REALLY see how big basketball is you have no clue…The KY H.S. Boy’s State Basketball Tournament is something you have to experience if you are a basketball fan…there is NO other basketball tourney like it in the nation…and UK fans show up in droves to cheer on the local signees but those are coming far and in-between these days…a local kid is nothing but a glorified practice player in this new regime…Is coach Cal playing the system…better than anyone at this point…but is it or will it be enough in tradition-driven UK fan-base…we’ll see…I say no…he HAS to win a championship…UK fans don’t accept Elite 8’s or even Final Fours…that’s for the team 70 miles west on interstate 64…Trust me!
@Jay – I get what you are saying, Daniel Orton probably asked him the same question and Calipari just gave him a blank stare until he walked away. Turns out Orton may never get playing time in the NBA [lockout or not]. But look at the talent he brings in. Those guys would have been late 1st-mid 2nd rounder players prior to college. Then he makes them lottery selections.
Morally, you’d rather see coaches promote other values but these are kids that have a legit shot at going pro. You can spend the next 33 games dreaming of cutting down some nets or you can spend the next 33 games dreaming of David Stern calling your name.
He is just like any other pimp telling an aspiring actress, “Look girl! Come back to my studio and I can make you a star.” The kind of movie it is doesn’t matter, he is going to make you a STAR!!!!
Isn’t that what amateur basketball is all about? Focusing on imrpoving your players and getting them ready for the next step in their lives?
The job of any other staff person or teacher at a University is to get their kids ready for the real world, and not to get something out of them for the benefit of the school.
The priorities of the people who slam Calipari are backwards, not the other way around.
Coach Cal had a track record heading into UK. My buddy is from Kentucky, big UK fan, and he knows that the school will probably get into a little trouble for getting into bed with the devil, but a championship would be worth it. The fact is that a kid is stupid to stay in school if he is a lottery pick, and UK fans get mad if they don’t get top players. Pick your poison. Good guys for a year, maybe two, or guys who stick around like Saul Smith.
if he gets 4 nba ready freshman every year then he will eventually win a championship. thats the point he was making
I agree he is doing what he should be doing as far as recruitment…I would take his classes over what Rick P. brings in annually…you need that “uber”-star(s) to compete…I am referring to the UK fan-base…UNLESS he wins one (soon) they will get him outta here…and don’t let any sanctions come down from the NCAA (and they are coming) before he does win one…@#13-hell a broke clock is right twice a day…he is a great recruiter and salesman but just a mediocre coach for the talent pool he is pulling from…
Kentucky fans want national championships, if there were any decent competition in the SEC their fans may be reminded of it.
@15 how bout vandy and florida? both top 10 teams
It’s a built in excuse for not winning a title or never winning one. There is no question he is an unbelievable recruiter. He now has had success with some one and done’s and recruits now know this is quick vehicle to NBA. So, for recruit who wants to create a legacy…KY not for them. For recruit that knows they are out in a year or 2 and playing for coach that not only accepts that but expects that is appealing. Not good if you are KY fan. KY, KS, Duke, UNC, etc…these schools want more. They want to be attached to a team that contends for a title every year and watch players grow in the program. It doesn’t seem like he is creating loyalty to KY…just to him. I guess it is a way to separate yourself from other programs as a coach and it has definitely become his niche. As a hardcore Duke fan, I disagree. I understand one and done’s, but not create a full team of them every year. Curious of how long before KY really gets tired of the revolving door of NBA picks every year.