Kevin Durant Dunks All Over Houston’s Entire Team

After acquiring a new nightmare earlier in the game, courtesy of Carlos Delfino, Kevin Durant dropped five straight points when OKC needed it most. First came a deep three-pointer. And next was this crossover and slam in the lane against four Rocket defenders. Yet the best part of the highlight probably wasn’t the one-handed sledgehammer or the dribble escape. It was Chris Webber.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will OKC finish this off in Game 5?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.