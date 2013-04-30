Kevin Durant Dunks All Over Houston’s Entire Team

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video #Kevin Durant
04.30.13 5 years ago

After acquiring a new nightmare earlier in the game, courtesy of Carlos Delfino, Kevin Durant dropped five straight points when OKC needed it most. First came a deep three-pointer. And next was this crossover and slam in the lane against four Rocket defenders. Yet the best part of the highlight probably wasn’t the one-handed sledgehammer or the dribble escape. It was Chris Webber.

Will OKC finish this off in Game 5?

