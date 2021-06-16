The Brooklyn Nets overcame a 17-point deficit in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening, taking control of the best-of-seven clash with a 3-2 series lead. While the work of Jeff Green (7-for-8 from three) was impressive and the gutty effort of James Harden (46 minutes) was notable, Brooklyn’s explosive comeback was keyed by an all-time performance from Kevin Durant. Durant scored 49 points, including 31 in the second half, and he added 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and two blocks to push the Nets over the top.

KEVIN DURANT'S CLASSIC GAME 5 PERFORMANCE LIFTS THE NETS TO VICTORY! #ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs 49 points

17 rebounds

10 assists

3 steals

2 blocks pic.twitter.com/RMEJCAflaF — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2021

While there was some justified focus on Milwaukee’s shortcomings in what was a maddening performance from the Bucks, Durant rightfully took center stage as many active players weighed in on his brilliance.

Wow KD . This is Art . Real life Poetry in motion. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 16, 2021

KD just put on a Masterpiece yo — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 16, 2021

Dude just got out my game checked the stats real quick…. UMMM KD had 49 17 AND 10…… lol y’all we live i. The day in age where we don’t appreciate greatness…. 7ft DOING THAT RESPECT — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) June 16, 2021

Man KD is unfair🤣 — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) June 16, 2021

Rucker Park Durant!!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) June 16, 2021

If you listened to @takelineshow then you know I talked about KD showing folks he can carry a team. Not sure why some people don’t understand how good he is #NBATwitterLive — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) June 16, 2021

Best player in the world!!!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2021

Greatness from @KDTrey5!!! Incredible performance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 16, 2021

Current and former teammates also shared their praise, ranging from injured Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Legendary — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 16, 2021

Thank you for this spiritual experience KD. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 16, 2021

Got Damn Slim! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 16, 2021

Legends of the game also couldn’t help but laud Durant’s incredible showing, with Allen Iverson and Vince Carter showing love.

49pt triple double…..Sheesh!!!! — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 16, 2021

Steve Nash, Durant’s coach and a Hall of Famer in his own right, did his best to describe the effort.

Steve Nash had a hard time putting Kevin Durant's Game 5 performance into words "It's ridiculous what he's able to do. We know he's capable of nights like this, but to do it tonight – we're down bodies, we're wounded…that's what makes him one of the all-time greats" pic.twitter.com/64muPEqI08 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) June 16, 2021

Finally, LeBron James checked in to encourage observers to appreciate what they had seen.

GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Durant’s 49 points are the second-most in a triple-double in NBA Playoff history, and he is the first player in postseason history to exceed 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game. Beyond the numbers, though, Durant’s effort in playing all 48 minutes is borderline unbelievable, and the praise will undoubtedly continue as many reflect on what was a performance for the ages.