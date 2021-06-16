Getty Image
Basketball Players Were Amazed By Kevin Durant’s Performance In Brooklyn’s Game 5 Win Over The Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets overcame a 17-point deficit in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening, taking control of the best-of-seven clash with a 3-2 series lead. While the work of Jeff Green (7-for-8 from three) was impressive and the gutty effort of James Harden (46 minutes) was notable, Brooklyn’s explosive comeback was keyed by an all-time performance from Kevin Durant. Durant scored 49 points, including 31 in the second half, and he added 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and two blocks to push the Nets over the top.

While there was some justified focus on Milwaukee’s shortcomings in what was a maddening performance from the Bucks, Durant rightfully took center stage as many active players weighed in on his brilliance.

Current and former teammates also shared their praise, ranging from injured Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Legends of the game also couldn’t help but laud Durant’s incredible showing, with Allen Iverson and Vince Carter showing love.

Steve Nash, Durant’s coach and a Hall of Famer in his own right, did his best to describe the effort.

Finally, LeBron James checked in to encourage observers to appreciate what they had seen.

Durant’s 49 points are the second-most in a triple-double in NBA Playoff history, and he is the first player in postseason history to exceed 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game. Beyond the numbers, though, Durant’s effort in playing all 48 minutes is borderline unbelievable, and the praise will undoubtedly continue as many reflect on what was a performance for the ages.

