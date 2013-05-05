Kevin Durant Hits The Game-Winner To Steal Game 1 Against Memphis

It was apparent almost from the tip: Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal series between OKC and Memphis hinged on how much weight Kevin Durant could carry. With no Russell Westbrook, with Serge Ibaka building a brick road, and with Kendrick Perkins struggling just to catch passes, Durant was forced to do everything. Literally. He finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, and made six of his team’s last seven shots, including the game-winner with just over 10 seconds to go.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will OKC win this series?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook