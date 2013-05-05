Kevin Durant Hits The Game-Winner To Steal Game 1 Against Memphis

It was apparent almost from the tip: Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal series between OKC and Memphis hinged on how much weight Kevin Durant could carry. With no Russell Westbrook, with Serge Ibaka building a brick road, and with Kendrick Perkins struggling just to catch passes, Durant was forced to do everything. Literally. He finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, and made six of his team’s last seven shots, including the game-winner with just over 10 seconds to go.
Will OKC win this series?
Keep your minds on the prize of winning Thunder
Would love for OKC to win it all, but no chance they get there without Westbrook. Spurs will come out from the West