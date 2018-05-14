Nike Gave Us An Early Look At Kevin Durant’s KD 11 Signature Shoe

Getty Image

Nike announced Kevin Durant‘s latest signature shoe on Monday. Hours before Durant and the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Final, the shoe company dropped a first look at the KD 11s.

Images and details of the shoe were on social media on Monday afternoon but the company quickly pulled details from its site later in the day. By then, the images of two colorways of the shoe had circulated and opinions were made about them in kind.

Critics say that the shoe looks similar to the Harden Vol. 2 that dropped earlier this year, though that might have more to do with the material and initial colorways than the actual shoe design.