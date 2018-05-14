Nike Gave Us An Early Look At Kevin Durant’s KD 11 Signature Shoe

#Nike #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
05.14.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Nike announced Kevin Durant‘s latest signature shoe on Monday. Hours before Durant and the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Final, the shoe company dropped a first look at the KD 11s.

Images and details of the shoe were on social media on Monday afternoon but the company quickly pulled details from its site later in the day. By then, the images of two colorways of the shoe had circulated and opinions were made about them in kind.

Critics say that the shoe looks similar to the Harden Vol. 2 that dropped earlier this year, though that might have more to do with the material and initial colorways than the actual shoe design.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKD 11KEVIN DURANTNIKE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP