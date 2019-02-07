Kevin Durant Took Aim At The Media For Questions About The Knicks And Free Agency

02.07.19 15 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant hadn’t spoken with the media in nine days until Wednesday night after a Warriors blowout win against the Spurs.

The superstar has been oddly quiet over the last week plus while rumors swirled about his impending free agency and the growing suspicions within the Warriors organization that he is likely to leave this summer. The Knicks are the presumed target destination for Durant, especially after clearing enough cap space for two max contracts with the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

When asked about his avoidance of the media recently, Durant was a bit prickly. He at first tried to just say he didn’t feel like talking the past few days, but when pressed he opened up about what was really bothering him: the constant questions about free agency and what he felt was unfair discussion about his future, namely by Ethan Strauss in a recent piece for The Athletic.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#New York Knicks
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 14 hours ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 2 days ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP