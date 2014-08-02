Video: Kevin Durant Posterizes Anthony Davis In Team USA Showcase

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
08.01.14

The highlights have come fast and furious since the opening tip of the USA Basketball Showcase. It was only a matter of time until the reigning MVP got in on the fun. As the Blue Team inexplicably failed to stop the ball in transition, Kevin Durant saw the opportunity to put shot-blocker supreme Anthony Davis on a poster and took full advantage.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

KD is not nice – even to his USA teammates. And fortunately for Davis, no other squad in the FIBA World Cup boasts a player of Durant’s caliber.

(Vine via Scott Rafferty) (GIF via cjzero)

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant
TAGSANTHONY DAVISDimeMagFIBA World CupKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERTEAM USA

