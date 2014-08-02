Video: Kevin Durant Posterizes Anthony Davis In Team USA Showcase

The highlights have come fast and furious since the opening tip of the USA Basketball Showcase. It was only a matter of time until the reigning MVP got in on the fun. As the Blue Team inexplicably failed to stop the ball in transition, Kevin Durant saw the opportunity to put shot-blocker supreme Anthony Davis on a poster and took full advantage.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

KD is not nice – even to his USA teammates. And fortunately for Davis, no other squad in the FIBA World Cup boasts a player of Durant’s caliber.

(Vine via Scott Rafferty) (GIF via cjzero)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.