Video: Kevin Durant Posterizes Anthony Davis In Team USA Showcase

The highlights have come fast and furious since the opening tip of the USA Basketball Showcase. It was only a matter of time until the reigning MVP got in on the fun. As the Blue Team inexplicably failed to stop the ball in transition, Kevin Durant saw the opportunity to put shot-blocker supreme Anthony Davis on a poster and took full advantage.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
KD is not nice – even to his USA teammates. And fortunately for Davis, no other squad in the FIBA World Cup boasts a player of Durant’s caliber.
(Vine via Scott Rafferty) (GIF via cjzero)
Oh pls. If THAT is a poster, it is only because KD did it. It was not a poster worthy dunk. Shawn Kemp did Poster dunks. plus Anthony Davis barely contested it except for jumping off the ground. Let’s try and keep the hyperbole to a minimum, eh?
That’s a fact lol.
That’s a regular dunk AD23 never went after that not did KD35 smash it on him ….Next
as my avatar shows been there and DONE that.
Just praying for everybody’s safety specially KD, no more injuries pleaseeeeeee
Just not that impressive. If you’re a “journalist” at least know what you’re talking about.