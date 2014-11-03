Kevin Durant Predicted LeBron James’ Departure From Heat In HBO Special

Did Kevin Durant know something everyone else didn’t? And might he have unknowingly shown his hand? In Durant’s HBO documentary special “The Offseason,” the reigning MVP reportedly predicts that LeBron James would leave the Miami Heat if his team lost the NBA Finals.

Michael Lee of the Washington Post was granted a showing of the program before it airs on Tuesday, and reports this juicy tidbit:

Durant, however, does appear to predict the future for LeBron James while watching the Spurs clobber the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. “LeBron is gone if they lose this series, dog,” Durant shouts at his television to no one in particular.

There is ample justification for Durant’s opinion, the vast majority of which any fan could also glean. Namely, that the Heat were aging and James’ affinity for Northeast Ohio is hardly a secret.

But might this hint at a similar move for Durant in 2016? His hometown Washington Wizards will surely chase him in free agency two summers from now, after all. Plus, the Oklahoma City Thunder have only regressed since appearing in the 2012 Finals. Did KD accidentally provide a lens to his inner-most thoughts?

No. Not at all. Like a lot of us, he simply saw the writing on the wall with Miami. But add this to the ever-growing list of conspiracy theories that supports Durant’s imminent return to the nation’s capital.

“The Offseason” premieres tomorrow at 10:00 EST.

(Video via HBOSports)

