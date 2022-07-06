Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about being a young star for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he joined the team back when they were the Seattle SuperSonics, Durant was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and was the face of the franchise right up until he left to join the Golden State Warriors.

Apparently, someone else who went No. 2 overall and plays for the Thunder caught Durant’s eye on Tuesday night. Chet Holmgren, who the team selected in the most recent NBA Draft, made his professional basketball debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League, and led the Thunder to a beatdown of the Utah Jazz. Durant tuned into the game, and after it was over, the Brooklyn Nets star took to Twitter to praise Holmgren’s performance and compliment him on the pair of KD 15s he wore during the game.

I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren https://t.co/sQrgDpPCU0 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2022

Holmgren saw the tweet and sent some love back to Durant.

While it comes with all the usual caveats about a Summer League game, Holmgren showed off his entire skill set during the Thunder’s 98-77 win. The former Gonzaga standout and No. 1 recruit in America put up 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a Summer League record six blocks on the evening.