chet holmgren
Getty Image/Ralph Ordaz
DimeMag

Kevin Durant Tweeted Praise For Chet Holmgren After His Summer League Debut

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about being a young star for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he joined the team back when they were the Seattle SuperSonics, Durant was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and was the face of the franchise right up until he left to join the Golden State Warriors.

Apparently, someone else who went No. 2 overall and plays for the Thunder caught Durant’s eye on Tuesday night. Chet Holmgren, who the team selected in the most recent NBA Draft, made his professional basketball debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League, and led the Thunder to a beatdown of the Utah Jazz. Durant tuned into the game, and after it was over, the Brooklyn Nets star took to Twitter to praise Holmgren’s performance and compliment him on the pair of KD 15s he wore during the game.

Holmgren saw the tweet and sent some love back to Durant.

While it comes with all the usual caveats about a Summer League game, Holmgren showed off his entire skill set during the Thunder’s 98-77 win. The former Gonzaga standout and No. 1 recruit in America put up 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a Summer League record six blocks on the evening.

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×