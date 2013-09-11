Kevin Durant Reveals First Ever Nike Lifestyle Signature Sneaker

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
09.11.13 5 years ago

After Kobe Bryant and LeBron James dropped their own off-court lifestyle signature shoes, it’s now Kevin Durant‘s turn. The OKC star will have his new Nike KD VI NSW Lifestyle QS dropping at House of Hoops stores this Saturday, September 14 for $120. Dubbed “Birthday,” the sneaker takes inspiration from KD wearing a polka dot shirt. Designer Jonathan Johnson-Griffin also wanted it to showcase Durant’s playful and approachable side.

A sweepstakes ticket procedure program has been implemented for this release in select stores. To find out which store near you will carry the shoe and if that store will implement the sweepstakes ticket procedure, visit the Foot Locker “Launch Locator.”

