Kevin Durant On Shaq Saying He's 'Mad' About How Much Money Rudy Gobert Makes: 'You're A Billionaire Bro'

Shaquille O’Neal has made a whole lot of money in his life. Whether it’s through basketball, music, acting, business ventures, or something else, Shaq is one of the richest basketball players in the world. Still, he has an issue with the amount of money that the current generation of player pulls in, something that Kevin Durant finds very funny.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq spoke about the current generation of players and mentioned Rudy Gobert. The Utah Jazz center agreed to a 5-year extension worth $205 million at the end of 2020, which Shaq said is the sort of thing that makes players from his era a little upset.

Now, Shaq and Gobert have a bit of a history with one another, with Charles Barkley recently using the Jazz center as a way to prod his Inside the NBA colleague. At the very least, this is an interesting way to learn where some of Shaq’s thoughts on Gobert come from. Beyond that, Durant saw the tweet and thought it was worth pointing out that Shaq has more than enough cash sitting in his bank account.

This isn’t the first time KD has touched on this, as he recently said that comments Barkley made about him stemmed from Chuck being “a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them.”

