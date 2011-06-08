Kevin Durant Starts The Summer Off Right At The Goodman League

Miles Rawls says he never knows what to expect each summer at the Goodman League at Washington, D.C.’s legendary Barry Farms. Rawls, who runs the league, doesn’t know who’s going to come down and play. But every year there’s at least one person who he can always count on – Kevin Durant.

“He’s the only guy that actually comes all the time,” says Rawls. “When he’s in town, he plays.”

The Thunder forward, who grew up in the D.C. area, has played in the 28-year-old league since his high school days, and continues to play now even with his rising NBA profile. Monday night, Durant was able to play in his first-ever league opener and responded by scoring 41 points. He followed that up with 24 more last night.

Rawls expects Durant to play for most of the summer. The league, which features players mainly from the D.C. area, has its fair share of NBA stars come by and play from June through August, a list that includes Michael Beasley, Donte Greene, Ty Lawson and Gary Neal.

But it’s possible that no NBA player puts more time and energy into the Goodman League than Durant.

“He doesn’t take any shortcuts,” says Rawls of the way Durant plays against non-NBA players. “He plays the same way he plays in the (NBA) regardless of who’s out there. That’s why I like him.

“When he comes down he doesn’t try to act like he’s better than the next person. He goes at them just like they’re anybody else. He doesn’t try to be a prima donna. He just goes out there and he plays the same way ever since I’ve known him.”

And for the guys that stand the tall task of facing Durant on the court, well, they’re not really phased either.

“Players not in the NBA, they’re not in awe,” adds Rawls. “They go at them just like they’re any ordinary Joe. They guard them and they try to get a name. Down here it’s about getting a name so they guard Kevin Durant to the fullest.”

There’s always intensity on the court regardless, Rawls says. But when the pros step on the court, it gives the guys who aren’t in the League a chip on their shoulder. The NBA guys can’t slack off, because for the streetballers, they have names to make and reputations to uphold. Players have made a name for themselves from playing in the Goodman League, and it’s actions like guarding players such as Durant that help get them a name.

“They don’t let him do what he wants to do,” says Rawls of the other players.

Not that Durant can be stopped, though.

“He does it anyways,” says Rawls. “But they actually attempt to guard him.”

There’s no doubt the Goodman League will continue to thrive with or without players like Durant. It has for almost three decades. But having a local star put so much effort into the league is a major plus for the players and the fans.

“He is definitely the face for the Goodman League,” says Rawls. “Not many places you go do you have an NBA All-Star playing in your summer league every day.”

