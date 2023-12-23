NBA players can get pretty fired up while celebrating a dunk. This is especially true when they’re on the bench and one of their teammates throw down, as guys will take the fact that they’re not in the game to have some fun since they don’t have to worry about getting back on defense or anything.

During Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, Kevin Durant got a little too excited on the heels of a dunk by Udoka Azubuike. Durant was on the bench, and was happy to see the former Kansas standout reel in an offensive rebound, get Domantas Sabonis in the air, and throw down. As such, he jumped off the bench and started to scream some encouragement at his teammate … only he went a little too far onto the court while the Kings were bringing the ball up, so he got hit with a technical foul.

Earlier in the Suns vs. Kings Game, Kevin Durant (on the bench) and Devin Booker got T'd up on this play 👀 Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/v2hXtgHMor — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2023

You can see that Durant and a few of his teammates laughed at the whole thing, but one guy who wasn’t especially happy was Devin Booker, who gave it to the refs over the decision and picked up a technical of his own. It appeared that his gripe was over Durant getting hit with a technical foul for something the Kings were doing as well, but perhaps KD can take some solace in knowing this is the rare technical foul given out to someone for being a good teammate.