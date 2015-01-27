Kevin Durant Out Tonight Versus ‘Wolves With Sprained Big Toe

01.26.15 4 years ago

Say it ain’t so! Another injury for Kevin Durant? Yes, but this hardly seems like one that will sideline the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar for a significant amount of time. The reigning MVP will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sprained big toe.

Durant suffered the sprain yesterday late in the Thunder’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 26 year-old felt good enough to perform pre-game warmups on Monday, but ultimately made the prudent decision to sit out his team’s matchup with the 7-36 ‘Wolves.

This will be the 24th game Durant has missed this season due to injury. Oklahoma City is 8-15 without him in the lineup. The team’s next game is on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks.

The Thunder and Timberwolves tip-off at 8:00 EST.

