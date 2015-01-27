Kevin Durant Out Tonight Versus ‘Wolves With Sprained Big Toe

Say it ain’t so! Another injury for Kevin Durant? Yes, but this hardly seems like one that will sideline the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar for a significant amount of time. The reigning MVP will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sprained big toe.

Durant suffered the sprain yesterday late in the Thunder’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 26 year-old felt good enough to perform pre-game warmups on Monday, but ultimately made the prudent decision to sit out his team’s matchup with the 7-36 ‘Wolves.

Kevin Durant is inactive tonight because of a left big toe sprain. Injured yesterday in Cleveland. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 27, 2015

Durant went through pregame warm ups anticipating to play tonight but it was more sore than expected. He's day to day with the injury. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 27, 2015

Of note: Durant's surgery was on his right foot, not the left. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 27, 2015

This will be the 24th game Durant has missed this season due to injury. Oklahoma City is 8-15 without him in the lineup. The team’s next game is on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks.

The Thunder and Timberwolves tip-off at 8:00 EST.

