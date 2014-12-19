Kevin Durant Turns Right Ankle, Doesn’t Start 2nd Half VS Warriors (UPDATE)

Kevin Durant had 30 points in the first half of tonight’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. It looks like we won’t get the chance to see him try for 50. After turning his right ankle in the final seconds of the second quarter and being helped off the floor by teammates, Durant is still in the locker room midway through the third quarter.

UPDATE: The Thunder say Durant has a “mild” right ankle sprain and is out for the rest of the game. Tests were negative. Whew!

Right mild ankle sprain for Kevin Durant, per Thunder PR — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 19, 2014

Durant had X-rays on his ankle out of precaution. They were negative. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 19, 2014

PREVIOUSLY: The reigning MVP stepped on Marreese Speights’ foot as the Warriors’ reserve big man took a charge. Here’s a couple good looks at the injury:

Durant was sidelined for the first 17 games of the season due to a Jones fracture in his right foot. Though there’s no indication that his previous injury could add to the severity of this one, it’s certainly cause for extra concern that KD’s right ankle is at issue here.

