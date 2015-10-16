Kevin Durant Says He Has Ambitions Of Owning The Washington Redskins

Getty Image

NBA stars going on to be owners once they retire is not at all unheard of. There is Michael Jordan, of course, who is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and Shaquille O’Neal is a part owner of the Kings. Former stars like Magic Johnson and Jerry West have been minority owners of NBA teams in the past, Brad Daugherty once owned a NASCAR Camp Truck series team, and Magic famously is part of the group that now owns the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Who might be the next NBA star that could one day transition to ownership? Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant.

During a chat with ESPN’s Matthew Berry on the “Fantasy Focus” podcast, the 2014 MVP spoke about his love for football and his longstanding desire to own a NFL franchise once his playing days are finished.

“It’s a passion of mine, I’d definitely love to own a team hopefully one of these years towards the end of my career. So I follow a lot of it.”

When asked which team he would like to own, the D.C. native unsurprisingly selected his hometown team.

“My first priority would be the Washington Redskins, even if it was just a small percentage,” Durant said. “I just want to get involved. Growing up five minutes away from the stadium and always being a fan, I have a Redskins tattoo on my forearm. So I feel part of the team so much, so to be an owner and all the way entrenched with the team would be cool.”

No word on where Durant falls on the Redskins name controversy, but I’m sure all Washington fans would take Durant (or anyone else really) over Daniel Snyder in a second.

(Via NewsOK)