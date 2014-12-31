Kevin Durant Will Return Tonight Against Suns

The absence of Kevin Durant for the NBA’s Christmas slate of games nearly ruined the holidays altogether. That he’s returning for their tail end could be exactly what saves them. According to multiple media reports, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and reigning MVP will play in tonight’s New Year’s Eve showdown with the Phoenix Suns.

Via ESPN’s Marc Stein:

Oklahoma City star forward Kevin Durant will return from a six-game absence Wednesday night when the Thunder host the Phoenix Suns, coach Scott Brooks confirmed… ?After Monday’s session, Brooks told local reporters: “He was very lively and active on both ends of the floor. He’s progressing well.”?

Durant sprained his right ankle during the final seconds of a record-setting first half against the Golden State Warriors on December 18. The Thunder listed him as day-to-day ever since, but an illuminating interview he gave to Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman on Christmas made the injury sound more serious than the team was letting on. That Durant sprained the ankle on which he had surgery in October only lent credence to concerns he was voicing.

But that’s in the past now.

Oklahoma City went 3-3 without Durant, and is still a reasonable two and-a-half games behind Phoenix for eighth in the West. Considering the Thunder’s eight-game winning streak before the loss to Golden State, it’s obvious they are more than capable of making up such a gap – the only question now seems how quickly they’ll do so.

Welcome back, KD! Here’s to a healthy 2015.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.