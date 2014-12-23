Kevin Durant Won’t Play On Tuesday Versus Blazers

12.23.14 4 years ago

What do basketball fans want most for Christmas? Kevin Durant to play in Thursday’s clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. If the current condition of his sprained right ankle doesn’t improve, though, you won’t find KD under your tree. The reigning MVP will miss tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LaMarcus Aldridge is also sitting out Tuesday’s contest. He has an upper respiratory illness.

Thunder coach Scott Brooks says Durant is day-to-day. From ESPN:

“Every day we’re going to evaluate him,” Brooks said. “We won’t know he’s ready to play until that day. But every day he’s getting a little better.”

Obviously, that leaves open the possibility of the Thunder superstar appearing on Christmas Day. But Oklahoma City is always cautious with player injuries, and surely feels less inclined to rush Durant back to action now that its firmly entrenched as a playoff contender. That Kawhi Leonard will be sidelined likely makes the Thunder feel more comfortable sitting him, too.

Either way, we just want Durant to get – and stay – healthy. He’s missed enough of 2014-2015 already. If resting him on Christmas ensures that development, it would be a worthy post-holiday gift.

