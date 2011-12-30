Kevin Durant’s Buzzer Beater Against the Mavericks

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video #Kevin Durant
12.30.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

As we said in today’s Smack, everyone in the gym knew who wanted to take the final shot for the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Down one with 1.4 seconds left, no one but Kevin Durant was going to get this look.

How the Mavs let KD get the ball and a sliver of daylight we’ll never know; we doubt Rick Carlisle got much sleep last night. Give credit where credit is due though – KD still had to take and make the shot. And he buried it.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagHIGHLIGHTSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRick Carlislevideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP