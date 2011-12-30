Kevin Durant’s Buzzer Beater Against the Mavericks

As we said in today’s Smack, everyone in the gym knew who wanted to take the final shot for the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Down one with 1.4 seconds left, no one but Kevin Durant was going to get this look.

How the Mavs let KD get the ball and a sliver of daylight we’ll never know; we doubt Rick Carlisle got much sleep last night. Give credit where credit is due though – KD still had to take and make the shot. And he buried it.

