Over the course of an 82-game season, NBA teams can play poorly for a myriad of reasons. Injuries can deplete a roster, locker room disputes can manifest on the court, or a coaching rotation can get out of whack. The list goes on and on. But there’s nothing better than seeing a team play a road game on a Sunday at noon in a major city and knowing exactly why a team is playing poorly: Their star player is extremely hungover. Kevin Garnett recently brought Snoop Dogg onto his show, The Best of KG Certified, to remember the time when an all-night adventure with Snoop Dogg cost Garnett a game against the Raptors the next day.

Never forget that time I hung out with @SnoopDogg till 7am when we had a game at noon. Was leading the league in rebounds and had 0 at halftime. Damn sure learned my lesson! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c1WyezPrhX — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 28, 2023

The phrase ‘getting Snooped’ will have to enter the NBA lexicon alongside the Miami flu and LA nightlife is undefeated. It’s easy to see why Flip Saunders — Minnesota’s head coach at the time — was so upset. Garnett would only grab 3 rebounds in that game and the Wolves would go on to lose to a Raptors team that was on a 12-game losing streak. Garnett is as intense and competitive as any player in NBA history, but even the former Defensive Player of the Year was no match for a night with Snoop Dogg.