Kevin Garnett Warns Against Coming To Brooklyn Following “F*** Brooklyn”

It’s like they’re in a buddy cop movie and Kevin Garnett is playing good cop while Paul Pierce plays bad cop for this Brooklyn team. While Pierce was busy calling the Nets soft, KG was positive about the Nets getting one of two on the road. Then the Big Ticket wondered whether Raptors GM Masai Ujiri should come to Brooklyn after his $25,000 “F*** Brooklyn” comment before the series tipped off.

In the video below Garnett talks about heading to Brooklyn after the Game 2 loss:

“Well when you’re on the road, one thing you try to do is get one on the road — try to get home-court advantage, and that’s what we did. So now we just gotta take care of home. We know it’s going to be a rowdy environment, like it should be. I don’t know if you can say ‘F Brooklyn’ and then come into Brooklyn. So we’re about to see what it’s like.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, and while Raptors GM Masai Ujiri has apologized while also getting fined for cursing out the NYC borough, he’s become something of a folk hero in Toronto at the same time. Toronto natives love their Raptors and celebrated their Game 2 win with confetti and a raucous celebration all over the city.

But Brooklyn has a lot of pride, too (we used to live there), so it’ll be interesting to see if Ujiri is at the Barclays Center when the team’s tip off on Friday. Regardless of Ujiri’s presence, Brooklyn — in our experience — doesn’t take too kindly to that sort of epithet.

What will the atmosphere be like in Brooklyn?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.