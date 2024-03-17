One of the best things about this time of year in the sports calendar is watching college basketball players celebrate a conference or national title. The visuals are always stunning, as players mob one another when the final whistle blows. There are hugs, there’s tears of joy, all sorts of things that really hammer home how special this moment is for a young athlete.

Usually confetti is an important part of the visuals here, as the folks in all of these buildings make sure they have confetti ready to go for when a game comes to an end. That’s the case at the Barclays Center for the A-10 Tournament, and on Sunday, VCU and Duquesne are going head-to-head for an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. We know that there’s confetti ready to go because someone made a mistake during the second half and accidentally dropped some.

The confetti has fallen a little early 😅 pic.twitter.com/kUVRNnq3Lm — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2024

This will not come as a surprise to anyone who has heard him when something silly happens during a game he’s calling, but the best part of this video is Kevin Harlan, who decided to really turn the dial up to 11 for this one.

“We can’t see our notes!” he said. “The players can’t work on this court! CONFETTI IS EVERYWHERE! SOMEBODY HIT THE WRONG BUTTON!”

The crowd also seemed to love this, presumably because this happening is extremely funny.