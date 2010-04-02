Kevin Jones West Virginia Final Four Diary: Media Day & The Dunk Contest

Kevin Jones has been instrumental in West Virginia’s run to this year’s Final Four, averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds during the season. And in WVU’s first four wins of the Tournament, the 6-8 sophomore PF/C has been good for over 15 points and 8 boards a game.

Kevin has agreed to check in with Dime during the most hectic week of his career to give us a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like reaching the pinnacle of college basketball:

Right now I’m watching the (NCAA) dunk contest in my room. My brother’s up here, and my roommate. One of my cousins is going to be coming up to watch us play on Saturday, my sister might come up, and a couple of uncles on my Dad’s side.

We did a dunk contest at Mountaineer Madness; John Flowers won it. He brought out three fans from the crowd and jumped over them. After John, I’d say Devin Ebanks is the best dunker on our team. Me? I don’t know … I can dunk, and I like to dunk, but that’s not really my thing. Those guys have more creative dunks.

We had two practices today (Thursday). We practiced at this local college gym, then we practiced at Lucas Oil Stadium. After that we had a bunch of interviews for like two hours with the media, and there was a Final Four ceremony with all four teams where they introduced everybody. That was pretty good.

They had tables set up for all five starters on the team in a big room, and the media came in to sit down and ask questions. I’d never been in anything that big before. Usually we do interviews like that as a team, so when you’re by yourself it’s a different look. It wasn’t that bad, though. I think I did a good job handling the questions. Nobody asked me any off-the-wall questions. We had some t-shirts on that Coach (Bob Huggins) made that said, “Do What We Do.” Somebody asked me what does that mean. It’s basically our slogan that we’ve had all year. It just means do what we’re good at. We’re good at rebounding, we’re good at defense, so we just need to stay in-character.

(Editor’s note: At this point, eventual dunk contest winner Marqus Blakely from Vermont did a dunk where he had his teammate dunk coming from one side, caught the ball coming out of the net, and did a windmill. Kevin’s hotel room sounds like a crowded sports bar all of a sudden. “Yo, this is better than the NBA contest!” Kevin says.)

Sorry about that … Well, the Final Four ceremony was about an hour. It was fun. They showed highlights of every team’s road getting to the Final Four. We got to meet the other teams and other coaches. Duke was wearing suits and Michigan State wore some polos and slacks. We just wore sweatsuits. After the ceremony we ate, then we went out to the mall that’s right across the street before we want back to the hotel.

Tomorrow (Friday) is the same plan as today. We’re having breakfast at the same time, then we’re gonna practice at another local gym, then go for another hour and a half at the stadium. I think tomorrow we’re actually gonna have fans at practice, too.

Dime: People say it’s different shooting in a stadium than in a normal arena. Did you find that to be true?

Kevin Jones: Yeah, definitely. It’s a bigger space and there’s a lot more seats, so like they say, the background is different. But I like the rims here. I was making most of my shots today, so it wasn’t a problem.

Are you guys just eating on the run, or more formal?

We sit down and have meals together: breakfast, lunch and dinner. We usually have, like, pasta or chicken parmesan, something like that. Mac and cheese and collard greens.

You said right after the Elite Eight that you’d been getting a lot more Facebook messages and texts. Still the same?

Oh man, it hasn’t let up at all. It’s the same amount of people every day — probably even more now — wishing me good luck and everything.

Just in case the readers don’t know as much about you personally, talk a little bit about yourself. What’s your basketball story?

Well, I grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. I started playing basketball in the sixth grade. I didn’t know the NBA like that when I first started; I really looked up to the high school players. Like Ben Gordon was at Mount Vernon High School around that time, so I looked up to those guys. When I got older, Kevin Garnett became my favorite player, and he’s still my favorite. I pattern my game after him.

Who would be on your ideal NBA team?

Chris Paul, Kobe, LeBron, KG and Amar’e.

Do you listen to music before games?

Yeah, I got my little playlist that I call my Gameday Playlist. I got some Kanye West, some Jay-Z. It’s a lot of different artists, but mostly Jay-Z and Kanye.