Kevin Love Says “I Don’t Plan On Opting Out” Of Contract With Cavs This Summer

The biggest reason this past summer became a Kevin Love sweepstakes rested on the notion Love would be opting out of his deal with the Timberwolves in the summer of 2015. This isn’t speculation, he told them so after the 2013-14 season ended. We’ve gone over this before when David Blatt put his foot in his mouth, but today Love told the Northeast Ohio Media Group he doesn’t plan on opting out this summer and will instead take his player option.

Per Chris Haynes at the NEOMG, here’s Love:

“I think that we will figure it out here, so I don’t plan on opting out or any of that,” Love told NEOMG. “I plan on being here. As far as leaving my options open, I mean sure, it’s always there. At the end of the day, it’s always good to have something but no, I plan on being here.” […] “I’ve said all along that I plan on being a Cavalier long-term,” Love said without hesitation. “As we continue to evolve, my role will continue to evolve. It’s still a process where I’m figuring it out.”

Love has said he’s with Cleveland long-term as recently as December, but since the Blatt comment got blown out of proportion by even smart writers, and the Cavs have stumbled to a 19-19 opening to the season, it’s nice for Love to recapitulate his stance once again for those Cavs fans who unfortunately bought into the Internet’s cringe-worthy speculation.

Plus, if he opts in, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2016, right when all that TV-rights money will be making franchises flush and knocking the salary cap near the 100 million range. By opting in, he’ll be in line for a substantial payday on that next deal. It’s the same reason LeBron James decided to sign a two-year deal instead of a full four-year max this past summer (they’re both on max contracts though, Mr. Blatt).

Have Love’s numbers suffered in Cleveland as a result of playing alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving? Of course, but he had to expect that. Yes, we’d like to see more Love high screens for a pick-and-pop and pick-and-roll opportunities, but 38 games isn’t enough to start thinking about going elsewhere. Plus, Cleveland’s current 1-8 record over their last nine can at least partially be attributed to LeBron’s prolonged absence — the longest of his career.

LeBron might be back in uniform tonight, but Cavs fans now know — well, unless he’s lying — Love will also be back for the 2015-16 season.

