Kevin Love Wins NBA’s Best Smelling Player Award

Despite finishing the season with the NBA’s worst record, Minnesota’s Kevin Love is having a banner year. First he was named an All-Star, then the league’s Most Improved Player, and now he’s received perhaps his greatest honor of all: the NBA’s Best Smelling Player Award.

Right Guard, the official deodorant and body wash of the NBA, awarded Love the award based on his “determination to hit the showers immediately after practice” and for encouraging his fellow teammates to “leave the stink on the court.”

“We admire Kevin for his hard work on the court, in the gym and in the locker room,” said Toby Gubitz, vice president of marketing for Right Guard. “He strives to be a better player and embraces a team mentality by always smelling his best.”

“Guys don’t want someone on their team who literally stinks,” said Love. “I appreciate that Right Guard recognizes my efforts to smell great even after a day on the court.”

Love is also partnering with Right Guard to launch the “Love in the Shower” campaign, where you can submit an alternate ending for an upcoming Right Guard Body Wash commercial. Submit your “Love line” for a chance to win a trip to the 2011 NBA Finals.

