Kevin Love’s All-Star Kicks From PEAK (They Come In A Special Case)

On Thursday, I had the chance to visit the offices of PEAK here in L.A. And while I was there, other than chatting with Kevin Love about my parody of NUMB#RS (which he watched and thought was hilarious), I was able to snap some pictures of his All-Star kicks for tonight’s game. Check ’em out:
Loving the way peak trying to get into the market, but do they sell them in australia???
red
how can a average guy like me own a pair or two of these new shoes called peaks.
ARE THESE NEW SHOES CALLED PEAKS SOLD ANYWHERE IN THE USA AND IF NOT WHEN?