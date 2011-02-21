Kevin Love’s All-Star Kicks From PEAK (They Come In A Special Case)

On Thursday, I had the chance to visit the offices of PEAK here in L.A. And while I was there, other than chatting with Kevin Love about my parody of NUMB#RS (which he watched and thought was hilarious), I was able to snap some pictures of his All-Star kicks for tonight’s game. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

