Khris Middleton Will Reportedly Miss ‘Several Weeks’ With A Left Leg Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a somewhat slow start to the season at 2-2 but have since won five of their last six games and once again look like one of the few real contenders in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the way, as he’s somehow managed to improve his counting stats and efficiency numbers across the board after his MVP season a year ago. However, the task for Milwaukee and Giannis is going to get more difficult for the rest of November as All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton is going to miss “several weeks” due to a left leg injury, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss several weeks with a left leg injury, but no serious damage in the leg, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2019

Middleton played just 22 minutes in the Bucks win in OKC on Sunday night, exiting the game due to what was initially called a “left thigh contusion,” but that is apparently serious enough to keep him sidelined for a fairly significant amount of time.

Middleton is also off to a terrific start to the season, hitting just shy of 40 percent of his three-pointers on the year and averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Last year he earned his first All-Star nod of his career for his work as the secondary option next to Giannis, providing the perimeter shooting balance to Antetokounmpo’s physical, rim-attacking style. One would expect the Bucks to play Wesley Matthews more, as well as Kyle Korver when he returns from a head contusion for an added shooting spark.