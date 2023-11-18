Khris Middleton Set Up A Wide Open Malik Beasley Three On Accident

The Milwaukee Bucks were in Charlotte on Friday night to take on the Hornets in an In-Season Tournament tilt. Milwaukee ended up getting out of there with a 130-99 win to move to 2-0 in Group B play, and as an added bonus, we got one of the funniest assists of the season from Khris Middleton.

Unfortunately, Middleton was not officially credited (at least from what I can tell) with an assist on this one, even though he sure did everything that you need to do to get an assist. Middleton got himself into a position for a stepback jumper just inside the arc, only the ball slipped out of his hands as he went up for it. The good news was that Malik Beasley — who made six of his 10 threes on the evening — was standing right there, so the ball landed in his hands for what ended up being a wide open three from the top of the arc.

The looks on Middleton and Beasley’s faces were great, but the best reaction clearly goes to Robin Lopez, who was sitting on the ground near the bench and laughed so hard that he fell onto his back with his leg straight up in the air. Not only should this go down in the books as an assist, but more teams should find way to incorporate this exact thing into their playbook, somehow.