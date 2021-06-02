You Have To Watch Kia Nurse’s Halfcourt Euro-Step Buzzer-Beating Shot

There are good shots, great shots, and then there’s this shot by Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse. If you predicted that we’d have a euro-step buzzer-beating halfcourt heave for the win in a WNBA game this season, congrats. Come pick up your prize.

Nurse’s bucket lifted the Mercury over the Chicago Sky, 84-83. She finished with 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting including five three-pointers. Phoenix is now 2-1 without Diana Taurasi, who is sidelined with a fracture in her sternum that will cost her at least a month. Each win without her is huge, especially in year the league will only play a 32-game regular season.

Back to the shot now, please. The precision, awareness, and technical genius necessary to make a shot like this ever — and not just in the high-pressure circumstance Nurse was in — is wild.

Look at where she takes her first step to throw the Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot off to the wrong direction.

This is art.

And while this was great for the Mercury, every bit of this shot was feel-good for Nurse, too. Nurse is coming off a tough season with the Liberty where the sharpshooter never got her rhythm after suffering knee and ankle injuries. She made just 23.8 percent of her 6.2 three-point tries per game and the Liberty won just two games all season. She was then traded to the Mercury, and in 2021, she’s caught fire, making 41.5 percent of her 5.9 looks from distance.