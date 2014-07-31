King Of The Hill: Watch Kevin Durant Vs. James Harden Vs. Paul George

Following Day 3 of Team USA camp in Vegas, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Paul George put in some extra work by taking each other in games of one-on-one. You don’t want to miss them do battle with a series of floaters, step-backs, reverse layups and dunks as each sought to impose their will on the others.
George spoke on camera about the one-on-one-on-one battle between three of the NBA’s best players — including last season’s MVP:
“It was intense. At the end of the day we all here to get better. You know, no better guys to go against, for myself to guard then KD and James. As well, you know, James is quick and low to the ground and KD has the length, so it’s good offensively for me as well.”
Harden said, “Playing against them every single day you’re bound to get better, you’re bound to take the game to another level. So as long as we keep doing that, we’ll be very good this summer.”
Watch James take PG off the bounce and with the step-back:
Both KD and PG knock down jumpers over Harden here:
Who, of the three, is the best 1-on-1 player?
I think James Harden is the best 1on1 – he’s got more tricks to get by someone and can shoot. However, if he can never stop anyone then he probably can’t win haha.
Out of the 3 or in the league?
if its make it take it hes done cause he will miss eventually and wont get a stop
Durant too long, deceptively quick (though a tad bit more clumsy with footwork than he is nimble) and scores too easily for PG or Harden to be better than.
and almost no D was played at all…
First KD has the longest wing span and can shoot over anyone in the league. Pg is more smooth and a better defender and James harden has better foot work and plays the 2 guard so he shouldn’t be even in that discussion with 2small forwards. They all have different game. So it really hard to say who’s the best 1on 1 player. My pick would be James harden. Hands down.