King Of The Hill: Watch Kevin Durant Vs. James Harden Vs. Paul George

#James Harden #Paul George #Video #Kevin Durant #GIFs
07.31.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Following Day 3 of Team USA camp in Vegas, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Paul George put in some extra work by taking each other in games of one-on-one. You don’t want to miss them do battle with a series of floaters, step-backs, reverse layups and dunks as each sought to impose their will on the others.

George spoke on camera about the one-on-one-on-one battle between three of the NBA’s best players — including last season’s MVP:

“It was intense. At the end of the day we all here to get better. You know, no better guys to go against, for myself to guard then KD and James. As well, you know, James is quick and low to the ground and KD has the length, so it’s good offensively for me as well.”

Harden said, “Playing against them every single day you’re bound to get better, you’re bound to take the game to another level. So as long as we keep doing that, we’ll be very good this summer.”

Watch James take PG off the bounce and with the step-back:

Both KD and PG knock down jumpers over Harden here:

Who, of the three, is the best 1-on-1 player?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Paul George#Video#Kevin Durant#GIFs
TAGS2014 FIBA World CupFIBA World CupgifsJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANTPAUL GEORGETEAM USATeam USA Basketballvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP