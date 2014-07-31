King Of The Hill: Watch Kevin Durant Vs. James Harden Vs. Paul George

Following Day 3 of Team USA camp in Vegas, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Paul George put in some extra work by taking each other in games of one-on-one. You don’t want to miss them do battle with a series of floaters, step-backs, reverse layups and dunks as each sought to impose their will on the others.

George spoke on camera about the one-on-one-on-one battle between three of the NBA’s best players — including last season’s MVP:

“It was intense. At the end of the day we all here to get better. You know, no better guys to go against, for myself to guard then KD and James. As well, you know, James is quick and low to the ground and KD has the length, so it’s good offensively for me as well.”

Harden said, “Playing against them every single day you’re bound to get better, you’re bound to take the game to another level. So as long as we keep doing that, we’ll be very good this summer.”

Watch James take PG off the bounce and with the step-back:

Both KD and PG knock down jumpers over Harden here:

Who, of the three, is the best 1-on-1 player?

