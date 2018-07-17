The Kings Will Reportedly Trade Garrett Temple To The Grizzlies For Ben McLemore

The Sacramento Kings’ puzzling offseason continued on Tuesday morning as Vlade Divac’s plan for this upcoming season remains a complete and total mystery to most.

After drafting Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick, the Kings threw a massive four-year, $80 million offer sheet at Zach LaVine only to see the Bulls match it. With adding younger wing players still apparently the top priority, the Kings went out and made a deal with the Grizzlies, sending Garrett Temple to Memphis in exchange for a reunion with Ben McLemore as well as Deyonta Davis, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

