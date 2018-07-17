Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings’ puzzling offseason continued on Tuesday morning as Vlade Divac’s plan for this upcoming season remains a complete and total mystery to most.

After drafting Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick, the Kings threw a massive four-year, $80 million offer sheet at Zach LaVine only to see the Bulls match it. With adding younger wing players still apparently the top priority, the Kings went out and made a deal with the Grizzlies, sending Garrett Temple to Memphis in exchange for a reunion with Ben McLemore as well as Deyonta Davis, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.