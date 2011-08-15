Kiss The Rings: 8 Dime Writers Run Their Own NBA Mock Draft

Everyone has favorites. How you grew up, where you grew up, your interests, style, it all affects what type of player you ride for. In the Dime office, we are constantly arguing, constantly assaulting each other’s views. In the dead of summer, we’ve been floating around one idea for a while: what if we did a Dime mock draft…basically, a fantasy draft but instead of statistics, we’re aiming for a ring? If you had one year to win a title, who would you draft? That’s the basis.

With the lockout and the talk that maybe the league is better off with contraction, what would the NBA look like if we actually did contract? What would the league look like if we only had eight teams, like this was the 1960s?

So we went ahead with a live mock draft and a random draft order. All eight of us who participated truly believe we have the best team. The teams are presented in the first round draft order (it snaked after that). Jaimie had the first pick, I had the second and so on… Everyone gives you their reasonings, why their team can’t be beat or why their team could blow up in their face. Tonight, we are going to put all of this to the test in NBA 2K11, simulating a tournament to see who really has the best squad. For now, we’ll let y’all decide…

*** *** ***

Team F.T. Swindle– Jaimie Canterbury

LeBron James

John Wall

Joe Johnson

Stephen Curry

Luis Scola

Derrick Williams

Brandon Roy

DeAndre Jordan

Caron Butler

Jeff Green

Jonas Valanciunas

Jimmer Fredette

Chris “Birdman” Anderson

Jose Juan Barea

Head coach: John Calipari

Team F.T Swindle was basically built around our first pick, LeBron James. We feel that we have the perfect mix of athlete’s, outside shooters, and rebounders. Not to mention everybody (with the exception of Birdman) can put up double figures on any given night. Top to bottom, team F.T. Swindle is stacked. Don’t ask me how we came up on such a great roster, just know we got lucky, hence the name F.T Swindle (for the swindle).

Best-case scenario:

LeBron averages a triple-double with ease on this team. While he penetrates the basket looking for his own buckets, he will have a handful of the best shooters in the NBA to kick the ball out to. The same goes for John Wall & Joe Johnson. With guys like Curry, Roy, Fredette & Barea on the floor, our team is liable to wet 15-20 3’s on any given night. Not to mention second chance points won’t be an issue with DeAndre, Birdman & Scola going hard in the paint. Derrick Wlliams & Jonas are works in progress. Whatever they contribute to the team is a plus. Jeff Green and Caron Butler are our silent killers who can play both the 3 & 4 spot. Simply put, there’s nothing team F.T swindle doesn’t have an answer for. We have the firepower to outscore any team, as well as the defensive quickness & athleticism to give opponents a hard time. Not to mention we’ve got coach Cal running the show.

Worst-case scenario:

The only thing that really doesn’t swing in team F.T Swindle’s favor is the fact that there’s only one basketball. We have so many scoring threats that guys could begin to get upset if the ball isn’t coming their way as often as they’d like. Especially for those that like to dominate the basketball *cough cough* LeBron, *cough* Brandon Roy. Another thing is, (although games probably wouldn’t go down to the wire too often) when we need a clutch basket there aren’t too many sure hands on this roster. LeBron & Joe Johnson (our two best players) have shown some flashes of the clutch gene, but they have also performed disappearing acts better than Chris Angel. If they’re both on their period & don’t want the ball in crunch time, our next go to guy would be Roy & that’s not saying much. Luckily, our roster is so stacked that we won’t have to worry about that too often. Overall, it’s championship or failure for team F.T Swindle.

Tha Family- Sean Sweeney

PG: Steve Nash, Kyle Lowry & Kemba Walker

SG: Dwyane Wade, Manu Ginobili, Arron Afflalo & Wes Matthews

SF: Dorell Wright & Anthony Morrow

PF: Zach Randolph, Al Horford

C: Nene, Marcin Gortat, Marcus Camby & Greg Oden

Coach: Lionel Hollins

So I’ve got one year to win a title? And I can pick anyone I want? Okay, when I found out we were doing our own Dime Mock Draft aka What The League Would Look Like If We Went Back to The ’60s (with eight teams), I created an outline: I need a finisher, I need two or three good-to-great players who know the pecking order and I need athletic/versatile defenders. And if I could get a bunch of vets, that would be the icing. THAT’s how you win titles. That’s the formula right there. It’s not about stars or talent. It’s not about having more All-Stars.

Look at my squad: I have everything you need, and wisely picked just a few truly great players (or players who think they’re great) because more is less (and less is more). Who else has role players like Afflalo, Matthews, Lowry, Wright, Horford & Gortat? Willing role players. Big difference. They will have no problems sacrificing shots and minutes.

BEST CASE SCENARIO: Z-Bo loves playing with Nash and those two, along with a killer season from D-Wade, play like beasts. Manu and D-Wade take turns closing teams out, Nene and Al Horford close off the basket, not letting anyone score and we develop a reputation as the “Don’t F— Wit’ Us” Squad. Any team that wants to step to us quickly learns you don’t mess with these dudes without getting bodied/Oakley’d.

WORST CASE SCENARIO: The bench guys get so physical in practice that Nash breaks down and his back gives out, Afflalo and Matthews go so hard they both wear each other out, and Z-Bo reverts back to the pre-Grizz Z-Bo. Lionel Hollins loses the touch and forgets how to coach, Greg Oden stays injured and then Manu can’t take any of this and leaves mid-season for retirement.