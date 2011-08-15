Kiss The Rings: 8 Dime Writers Run Their Own NBA Mock Draft

With the lockout and the talk that maybe the league is better off with contraction, what would the NBA look like if we actually did contract? What would the league look like if we only had eight teams, like this was the 1960s?
So we went ahead with a live mock draft and a random draft order. All eight of us who participated truly believe we have the best team. The teams are presented in the first round draft order (it snaked after that). Jaimie had the first pick, I had the second and so on… Everyone gives you their reasonings, why their team can’t be beat or why their team could blow up in their face. Tonight, we are going to put all of this to the test in NBA 2K11, simulating a tournament to see who really has the best squad. For now, we’ll let y’all decide…
Team F.T. Swindle– Jaimie Canterbury
LeBron James
John Wall
Joe Johnson
Stephen Curry
Luis Scola
Derrick Williams
Brandon Roy
DeAndre Jordan
Caron Butler
Jeff Green
Jonas Valanciunas
Jimmer Fredette
Chris “Birdman” Anderson
Jose Juan Barea
Head coach: John Calipari
Team F.T Swindle was basically built around our first pick, LeBron James. We feel that we have the perfect mix of athlete’s, outside shooters, and rebounders. Not to mention everybody (with the exception of Birdman) can put up double figures on any given night. Top to bottom, team F.T. Swindle is stacked. Don’t ask me how we came up on such a great roster, just know we got lucky, hence the name F.T Swindle (for the swindle).
Best-case scenario:
LeBron averages a triple-double with ease on this team. While he penetrates the basket looking for his own buckets, he will have a handful of the best shooters in the NBA to kick the ball out to. The same goes for John Wall & Joe Johnson. With guys like Curry, Roy, Fredette & Barea on the floor, our team is liable to wet 15-20 3’s on any given night. Not to mention second chance points won’t be an issue with DeAndre, Birdman & Scola going hard in the paint. Derrick Wlliams & Jonas are works in progress. Whatever they contribute to the team is a plus. Jeff Green and Caron Butler are our silent killers who can play both the 3 & 4 spot. Simply put, there’s nothing team F.T swindle doesn’t have an answer for. We have the firepower to outscore any team, as well as the defensive quickness & athleticism to give opponents a hard time. Not to mention we’ve got coach Cal running the show.
Worst-case scenario:
The only thing that really doesn’t swing in team F.T Swindle’s favor is the fact that there’s only one basketball. We have so many scoring threats that guys could begin to get upset if the ball isn’t coming their way as often as they’d like. Especially for those that like to dominate the basketball *cough cough* LeBron, *cough* Brandon Roy. Another thing is, (although games probably wouldn’t go down to the wire too often) when we need a clutch basket there aren’t too many sure hands on this roster. LeBron & Joe Johnson (our two best players) have shown some flashes of the clutch gene, but they have also performed disappearing acts better than Chris Angel. If they’re both on their period & don’t want the ball in crunch time, our next go to guy would be Roy & that’s not saying much. Luckily, our roster is so stacked that we won’t have to worry about that too often. Overall, it’s championship or failure for team F.T Swindle.
Tha Family- Sean Sweeney
PG: Steve Nash, Kyle Lowry & Kemba Walker
SG: Dwyane Wade, Manu Ginobili, Arron Afflalo & Wes Matthews
SF: Dorell Wright & Anthony Morrow
PF: Zach Randolph, Al Horford
C: Nene, Marcin Gortat, Marcus Camby & Greg Oden
Coach: Lionel Hollins
So I’ve got one year to win a title? And I can pick anyone I want? Okay, when I found out we were doing our own Dime Mock Draft aka What The League Would Look Like If We Went Back to The ’60s (with eight teams), I created an outline: I need a finisher, I need two or three good-to-great players who know the pecking order and I need athletic/versatile defenders. And if I could get a bunch of vets, that would be the icing. THAT’s how you win titles. That’s the formula right there. It’s not about stars or talent. It’s not about having more All-Stars.
Look at my squad: I have everything you need, and wisely picked just a few truly great players (or players who think they’re great) because more is less (and less is more). Who else has role players like Afflalo, Matthews, Lowry, Wright, Horford & Gortat? Willing role players. Big difference. They will have no problems sacrificing shots and minutes.
BEST CASE SCENARIO: Z-Bo loves playing with Nash and those two, along with a killer season from D-Wade, play like beasts. Manu and D-Wade take turns closing teams out, Nene and Al Horford close off the basket, not letting anyone score and we develop a reputation as the “Don’t F— Wit’ Us” Squad. Any team that wants to step to us quickly learns you don’t mess with these dudes without getting bodied/Oakley’d.
WORST CASE SCENARIO: The bench guys get so physical in practice that Nash breaks down and his back gives out, Afflalo and Matthews go so hard they both wear each other out, and Z-Bo reverts back to the pre-Grizz Z-Bo. Lionel Hollins loses the touch and forgets how to coach, Greg Oden stays injured and then Manu can’t take any of this and leaves mid-season for retirement.
Team with King James
This is awesome.
Scott Horlbeck’s team is the best.
Mark Kessler and its not even close
@Scott Horlbeck
WTH are you doing. No one in your starting 5 can hit a jumper from 18ft out. How the hell do you expect to get the ball in to your big man when your PG (Rondo) is a worse FT shooter than he is. Then you got Iggy who is shaky, Bosh and Monta who are only good on out to the elbow extended.
Eric Gordan would have to start as he is the best shooter, but dude is also a volume shooter and can’t D up the SG position. I love defense too, but you have to have balance homey.
@Dylan Murphy or @Martin Kessler has the best teams by far.
The only issue with Murphys team is the large number of knucklehead/trouble makers you got that may not blend well.
Cousins will end up getting his ass kicked by Artest. Gilbert, Beasley, Artest, Dirk, Westbrook, and Tyreke will all have to be heavily tested for drugs and liquor.
And in the end, Frank Vogel may still find ways to cost you the game
Sean Sweeney to me has the best team
I’m going with Zimmerman. I just like the look of that team. Other teams have better players, but dammit if this team doesn’t kill! Versatility!!! When he goes small with Kidd, Durant, Harden, Odom and Griffin it’s over.
[www.youtube.com]
I think it’s either Ryan or Martin, both teams have balance and versatility. This was an awesome idea btw
The championship goes to Kessler…easy.
I’m actually shocked at how much better his team turned out. That team has everything i’d want…scoring, interior D, leadership, heart…
Zimmerman got this easy. His only questionable pick was Vesely. Others got Ed Davis, Adonal Foyle???? Top to Bottom Zimmerman’s got the advantage.
I’m liking Canterbury’s team…very balanced and LeBron IS a beast despite his most recent play off showing.
Not sure what Horlbeck is thinking. His team could be up by 20 or 30 with 2 minutes left, and still lose to free throws at the end of the game. Might set a record for worst free throw shooting in history, as well as average less than one 3 point per game.
i liked Scott Horlbeck’s team. stat stuff. but zimmerman came close
Horlbeck’s team is awesome, Kessler’s is even better, but Zimmerman wins.
Can Kidd’s old bones last long enough to win another chip? With Durant, Griffin, and Deng (finally fulfilling his destiny as the perfect third guy behind two stars), it’s hard to bet against.
Gota go with sweeney
u got KD and blake on the same team. game time
I’m not a big Celtics fans but Ryan made a dream team version of the current Celtics. Pierce and Rondo out, CP3, Carmelo and Noah in.
That team would be death defensively. Garnett and Noah on the inside. Melo and Allen to roam the perimeter. Chris Paul dishing assists and getting in the lane.
Zimmerman’s team is the Jason Kidd dream team. Jason Kidd is a proven winner. He was brought to the Nets. 2 eastern conference championships. He was traded to the Mavericks and a few years later they won their first championship. Kidd still has enough in him to manage Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant on the same team. That would be one of the most explosives combinations ever.
It’s funny how everyone love’s Kevin’s team when the office consensus felt the opposite way. Then again, the Mavs did beat the Heat in the finals…
And most thought my team would probably explode in training camp.
@chicagorilla
First off, Monta was sixth in scoring in the NBA last season. And if you knew anything about his game, you would know that Monta has a great mid-range jumper. In terms of the whole 18 ft jumper garbage – a long two is the worst shot in basketball. But to answer your question, Monta and Eric Gordon, that’s who. Second, how is Iggy shaky? And what does that even mean? He started on the FIBA national team, guarded the best player from every country in the tourney and averaged 14-6-6 in the NBA last season. Yea, REAL shaky. And finally, what does free throw shooting have to do with entering the ball into the post? You lost me with that one, homey.
But to top off the comment, you put Dylan’s team in your top two. The team with Gilbert Arenas, Michael Beasley, Demarcus Cousins AND Ron Artest. That’s the team you picked? Seriously? Through in Bozo the Clown and you might as well start going on tour.
I forgot the name, but the team with dHoward wins. I’m not a Howard fan tho. The guy with beasley on his team must have thought he was casting for a reality show, cuz they wouldn’t win shit even tho my fave player (mayo) is on there.
Who picked me?
this was an awesome idea! i dont know how many people work there, but i think 10-12 teams would spread the talent out a little better, cuz there’s no way some of the current stars are coming off the bench. but this was a really cool idea.
there were about 3-4 teams that i read the lineup and thought “there’s no way they dont win” but a couple teams later i’m sayin it again. i’m about to read the teams over again and decide on the winner. brb
Kessler’s squad is ridiculous. Kobe and Rose is the best guard tandem easily and then pau and lma will light up the post while giving some surprisingly good d and whatever d may be missing from the starters will be filled in by crash running around everywhere
first off we are not going back to 8 teams. will contract by four at worst! interesting concept…bron team is all good if you play 3 qtrs. not hating..just prove that team can close. if that team has to rely on curry to “rivera” game i would take my chances as the opponent!
@Jaimie – BRoy’s proven to be one of the most clutch guys in the league. “Not saying much” as your 3rd option in crunch time. put down the pipe buddy, just cuz he’s hurt and isn’t what he once was doesn’t mean he won’t break your heart w/ 5 seconds left.
@Mike Aufses – I like your squad a lot, but I HATE your explanation so much more. Rick Ross?!? Really? You’re a clown. Go listen to good music.
and Rudy Gay as your crunch-time guy in an 8 team league is as assanine as it gets.
from worst to first….
team dylan:
i hate when people talk about locker room/chemistry issues, but that’s honestly what will keep this team down. the only clear starters are bynum and dirk. of the 4 SFs there’s no clear winner, and half of them are crazy. westbrook is prolly the best guard but he aint passin the ball. tyreke aint passin. arenas may not ever be a factor again. OJ might be the most willing passer, but apparently mike conley is a better PG than him. and after bynum gets in foul trouble, your bigs are getting destroyed by the rest of the league.
team canterbury:
the biggest issue with this team is the inexperience at the most important position: PG. scola is a great sleeper pick, and deandre will prolly be great in a few years but it gets thin for bigs after that. after that, there’s no clear leader. lebron and joe johnson are great players but don’t really lead their teams. the best thing going for this team is this team is better than any cavs team and lebron can do a lot with a little, despite his respiratory problems (choking)
team aufses:
on the low this might be the best starting 5, (one that could exist in the current 30 team nba, and not have issues on who’s the alpha dog) but in this 8 team league the bench will be murdered. duncan is on his last leg, rashard lewis hasn’t been good since seattle. and rick ross??? c’mon son!
team sweeney:
I like this team a lot bcuz the frontcourt is sooo deep. nash would make a lot of the average players better but like aufses’ team, I don’t know how they would match up in an 8 team league. your SFs are a big weak spot too, offensively and defensively. morrow is a 2G and wright as a starter will get abused on both sides of the ball. nash cant play D either, which will lead to foul trouble for the bigs (good thing you got so many). I think either nash or wade will not be as effective bcuz one of the two will have the ball most of the time.
I’m torn after this. the top 4 teams could go either way, depending on seeding, injuries, etc. I had to consider coaching also because they’re all so stacked…
team horlbeck:
another good team bcuz of frontcourt depth, but bosh and boozer can be pussies, and foyle is a wasted pick (could’ve had timofey mozgof for example). all the shooting guards, and I guess the backcourt overall, lack size. the best thing to hope for is coach k getting them to play team ball and pressure the ball a lot and cause turnovers.
team zimmerman:
this team may be the most versatile. harden can run the point off the bench for playmaking, 2 off the bench for scoring, collison could run the point if they want to run, bibby for shooting, jr smith the 2 for even more offense, tony allen the 2 for defense. they could go small with odom as a big, go big with odom as a wing, there are limitless possibilities, and Carlisle is the perfect coach for this. I don’t know how I feel about Durant running the 2 as a near 7 foot SG. and I love blake griffin’s highlights as much as the next man, but I think he’s a bit overrated as an overall player.
team imparto:
someone else said it, this team is like the championship Celtics team but on steroids. josh smith is the biggest weakness because he wants to play on the wing. if doc can keep him down low where he belongs, he shines, but that prolly wont happen. defense at the SG spot is pretty weak, but ariza and battier could switch down, which takes away from the offense. the frontcourt is a beast defensively but might struggle producing buckets.
team kessler:
in a guard driven league, having d-rose and kobe trumps every other backcourt. tony parker and paul pierce backing them up leaves them with the best overall backcourt in the league. the only weaknesses: kobe not being able to share the ball with d-rose, pierce not wanting to come off the bench. gasol and aldridge aren’t the toughest bigs out there and can get overwhelmed, even though all of their backups are mean enough to make up for it.
results:
my fave overall team is Imparto, but if they end up playing Kessler they prolly lose. Zimmerman would also be a challenge for Imparto. although Kessler is prolly the best overall team, they are the most likely to be upset by Aufses, Sweeney or Zimmerman. Zimmerman could win it all if they only face 1 of the top 3 (Horlbeck, Imparto, Kessler) but they prolly wont make it through 2 (especially Imparto and Kessler).
Imparto vs Kessler is the most probable finals matchup. Kessler wins because Kobe/Pierce is too much for Imparto. ray allen cant play the full 48 and check both players, nick young doesn’t want it with either of them, and while Derozan does the best job he isn’t quite ready for them either. the battle inside is epic, but Imparto’s bigs just cant produce enough buckets. D-rose overpowers CP3 and Lawson, and when Doc comes with Billups he can’t stay in front of Parker. Melo has the best series from Imparto’s team, but its not enough.
Put these lineups on Xbox360, simulate a season and see who wins.
@Scotty too Hotty
Settle down son. You getting all worked up because you know i’m right. I saw the 2k11 results, and just as I thought. Your team has a great defense, but can’t hit jumpers.
Anyone with basketball sense knows that in order to have a great big man, urr oeed to surround him with guys that knock down open jumpers and a good PG. Preferably a PG that can also shoot.
You have Rondo. the exact opposite of that. When you have D12 in the middle, you don’t really need a great defensive PG. You need an avg defensive PG and wing players because D12 will protect the rim.
I like the pick of Chris Bosh because he works in a different area of the floor than D12. And I am a huge fan of Iggy, but he is a complete waste on your team. sure, he’ll be a lockdown defender, but you could get that from any defensive guy. How about picking a guy like Aaron Afflalo, who is a good defender but can knock down jumpers.
you talk about Monta’s scoring, like he’ll be able to do that with Dwight in the lane. And your biggest strength would be fastbreaking with Rondo, Monta, and Iggy but that then takes away from Dwight. also how is Monta gonna get off a shot when Rondo’s man is sagging 10ft off him and clogging the lane?